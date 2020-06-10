Ashmore Global Opportunities Ltd - Notice of Compulsory Partial Redemption of Shares

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited ("AGOL" or the "Company")

a Guernsey incorporated and registered limited liability closed-ended investment company with a Premium Listing of its US Dollar and Sterling share classes on the Official List.

LEI: 549300D6OJOCNPBJ0R33

Notice of Compulsory Partial Redemption of Shares - Correction

10 June 2020

Further to the announcement regarding the Notice of Compulsory Partial Redemption of Shares released on 3 June 2020, please note that the existing ISIN number GG00BJJMSM70 (the "Old ISIN") for the Company's shares will expire on the 10 June 2020 (previously announced 9 June). The new ISIN number GG00BLF0CV69 (the "New ISIN") in respect of the Company's shares (post the Redemption) will be enabled from and including 11 June 2020 (previously announced 10 June 2020).

