Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 631 internationalen Medien
Covid-19 Schnelltest "Made in Germany" - Der Heilige Gral mit BMBF-Förderung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 931150 ISIN: NO0010000045 Ticker-Symbol: PHS 
Tradegate
10.06.20
16:23 Uhr
7,490 Euro
+0,700
+10,31 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PHOTOCURE ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHOTOCURE ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,4407,54018:55
PR Newswire
10.06.2020 | 18:34
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Photocure ASA - Annual General Meeting Held

OSLO, Norway, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Photocure ASA (OSE: PHO), held its annual general meeting on 10 June 2020 at 17:00 hours (CET).

All proposals were resolved as presented in the notice convening the annual general meeting dated 19 May 2020, as further set out in the minutes from the general meeting attached hereto.

For further information, please contact:

Photocure
CFO Erik Dahl
Tel: + 47-450-55-000
Email: ed@photocure.no

About Photocure ASA

Photocure: The Bladder Cancer Company delivers transformative solutions to improve the lives of bladder cancer patients. Our unique technology, which makes cancer cells glow bright pink, has led to better health outcomes for patients worldwide. Photocure is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: PHO). For more information, please visit us at www.photocure.com, www.hexvix.com or www.cysview.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/photocure/r/photocure-asa---annual-general-meeting-held,c3131877

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17498/3131877/1262288.pdf

Release

https://mb.cision.com/Public/17498/3131877/a8f875ada6a51828.pdf

PHO - Protokoll OGF 2020

PHOTOCURE-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.