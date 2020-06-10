SOLUTIONS 30: Solutions 30: FY2019 ANNUAL REPORT

FY2019 annual report

SOLUTIONS 30 SE has posted its 2019 annual report.

This annual report includes:

The audited FY 2019 consolidated financial statements using IFRS;

The report on corporate governance;

The remuneration report on the compensation awarded to the members of the Supervisory Board and Management Board for the FY 2019;

The Auditor's report.

This annual report is available for consultation and downloading on the company's web site, www.solutions30.com, in the section « Investor Relations / Financial Reports ».

Attention is drawn to Chapter 3.1 "Review of the group's financial position and results" which includes the audited version of the financial aggregates released on April 28, 2020.

