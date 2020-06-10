ESPN Reaches Agreement with Megaphone for Podcast Distribution and Ad Serving

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2020 / ESPN announced today that it will leverage Megaphone's publishing and ad insertion platform for its network of podcasts beginning in July.

Among the features ESPN will use are Megaphone's enterprise-level podcast hosting, publishing, dynamic ad insertion, campaign management, forecasting, and analytics tools. ESPN will benefit from the platforms emphasis on time-saving workflows, precision ad operations and forecasting capabilities.

Megaphone platform will support ESPN's leading slate of sports podcasts, including "Fantasy Focus Football" with Matthew Berry, Field Yates, and Stephania Bell; "The Lowe Post" with Zach Lowe; "The Woj Pod" with Adrian Wojnarowski, "The Hoop Collective" with Brian Windhorst, The "SVPod" with Scott Van Pelt, and "ESPN Daily" with Mina Kimes.

‍About ESPN Podcasts

ESPN Audio launched its first podcast in 2005 and is a leader in the sports genre - in 2019 ESPN Podcasts were downloaded in total a record 425 million times, by on average six million listeners a month - with more than 35 original offerings, plus shows from ESPN Radio and television. Offerings focus on "sports passions" (NFL, NBA, MLB, etc.), storytelling (30 for 30 and ESPN Daily with Mina Kimes) and compelling personalities. The most popular titles include 30 for 30, Fantasy Focus Football, The Lowe Post, and podcasts of ESPN Radio's The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, and TV's First Take.

About Megaphone

Megaphone is a US-based podcast technology company that provides hosting and ad-insertion capabilities for publishers and targeted ad sales for brand partners. The Megaphone platform connects enterprise-level podcasters and media companies with best-in-class tools to publish, monetize, and measure their audio content. Megaphone Targeted Marketplace (MTM) revolutionizes podcast advertising by offering brands unprecedented listener reach, true measurement, efficient execution, and guaranteed brand safety. Megaphone Studios provides end-to-end creative services for advertisers, developing breakthrough audio ads that envelop the user and drive results.

Megaphone Media Contact:

Mallory Edmondson

WIT Strategy for Megaphone

medmondson@witstrategy.com

ESPN Media Contact:

Dave Nagle

Dave.Nagle@espn.com

SOURCE: Megaphone

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/593411/ESPN-Reaches-Agreement-with-Megaphone-for-Podcast-Distribution-and-Ad-Serving