Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems brings to you comprehensive insights into the upcoming challenges for web crawlers in its recent article.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200610005769/en/

What's in it for you?

Understand how web crawlers are changing

Gain insights into factors that are affecting the web crawling norms

Gauge your efficiency of tackling web crawling challenges

Talk to our analytics experts to learn more about tackling the upcoming challenges in web crawlers.

It has been a decade now, that web crawlers are around. Recently the potential of these web crawlers has come to limelight. Now majority of content and content related information is derived so there is a huge trove of content available on television and radio. Companies are now realizing the importance of insightful data for better business outcomes and growth. Most of the people identify web crawlers as tools used by Google to index all pages on the web to return the relevant result. However, web crawlers and data extraction technologies can be put to use in different industries to gather meaningful insights.

Request a FREE proposal to learn more about our capabilities and how we can help you innovate web crawlers and bring them to better use.

According to Quantzig's web analytics experts, "Instead of Google, running a web crawler through the website can help identify all blocks and navigational errors on the site. It is essential for some businesses that depend on fluently running websites to make money. "

4 Key Challenges of Web Crawler

1: Non-uniformed structure

The internet has always been a very dynamic space which doesn't have a set standard or structure for data formats. Collecting data in a format that can be understood by machines can be a challenge due to the lack of uniformity. However this problem might get amplified when the web crawlers have to extract data from thousands of web sources pertaining to a specific schema

2: Maintain database freshness

Majority of web publishers update their content on a daily basis. The web crawler needs to download all such pages to provide updated information to the user. The problem arises when the web crawler starts downloading all these pages as it is ought to put unnecessary pressure on the internet traffic. One needs to develop a strategy, where web crawling is done only on pages which update their content frequently.

3: Absence of context

Web crawlers use various strategies to download the content that is relevant to the user's query. The crawler focuses on a particular topic; but in some cases, the web crawler may not be able to find relevant content. In such a scenario the crawler starts downloading a large number of irrelevant pages. As a result, programmers need to focus on finding out crawling techniques that focus on content that closely resembles the search query.

4: Bandwidth and impact of web servers

One of the biggest limitations faced by web crawlers is the high consumption rate of network bandwidth. This happens when the web crawler downloads several irrelevant web pages. To maintain the freshness of the database, web crawlers adopt a polling method or use multiple crawlers.

Book a FREE solution demo to gain comprehensive insights into tackling bandwidth and web server related problems.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200610005769/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us