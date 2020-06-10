Covid-19 Risk Assessment: Covid-19 kit launched for SMEs

£9.95 Covid-19 Risk Assessment and Office Signage Kit will help businesses manage getting back to work safely and affordably while supporting the NHS.

COLCHESTER, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2020 / A businessman has launched a resource that he hopes will help small businesses get back to work safely and affordably, while supporting the NHS. The Covid-19 Risk Assessment Pack includes everything from professional risk assessment guides and forms to templates for internal and external signage. 10% of all sales will go to NHS charities.

Mark Fiddes, who runs Colchester-based Elan Marketing and whose wife Karen is a midwife, was prompted by his own experience in getting his offices ready for staff to return to work, as he explained:

"Getting the office prepared for my staff to return to work was a bit daunting. I wanted to make sure we could create a safe environment for our staff and visitors, but the thought of writing a Covid-19 risk assessment was beyond my usual knowledge base and I had no idea where to start.

"I called a good friend, Richard Connor, who has a huge amount of experience writing risk assessments for large public events and that was the beginning of a joint idea for the Covid-19 Risk Assessment Pack.

"We put our heads together and came up with an affordable package to help business owners achieve a level of compliance, without having to spend hours looking for advice. The pack brings that advice into one easy to use location.

"The Covid-19 Risk Assessment Pack is a simple, comprehensive package of advice and assets, all geared towards helping business owners create that level of compliance they need to be able to open their offices, factories, shops and other establishments, with the confidence they have explored every avenue in protecting themselves, their staff and visitors.

"Times are tough, and we wanted the pack to make a difference to business owners, but also to give something back and raise money for NHS charities. My wife Karen is one of the many frontline NHS keyworkers, and her bravery and that of her colleagues who put themselves at risk every day has been humbling. As a thank you to the NHS, ten percent of the proceeds of every pack will go to NHS charities."

To find out more visit www.covid-19riskassessment.co.uk/

Mark Fiddes

Work: 01206 252378 Mobile: 07917 164333

https://covid-19riskassessment.co.uk/

