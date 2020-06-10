Technavio has been monitoring the global ski equipment market size and it is poised to grow by USD 104.15 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amer Sports Corp., Black Diamond Equipment Ltd., DAHU, DECATHLON Group, Fischer Sports GmbH, Kohlberg Co. LLC, Ober Alp Spa, Rottefella AS, Skis Rossignol SAS, and Tecnica Group Spa are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The increasing number of skiers globally has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the decreasing popularity of skiing among millennials might hamper market growth.
Ski Equipment Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Ski Equipment Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Skis And Poles
- Ski Boots
- Ski Bindings
- Ski Protective Gear And Others
- Distribution Channel
- Specialty And Sports Shops
- Chain Stores
- Online
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Ski Equipment Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our ski equipment marketreport covers the following areas:
- Ski Equipment Market size
- Ski Equipment Market trends
- Ski Equipment Market industry analysis
This study identifies the personalization of ski equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the ski equipment market growth during the next few years.
Ski Equipment Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Ski Equipment Market, including some of the vendors such as Amer Sports Corp., Black Diamond Equipment Ltd., DAHU, DECATHLON Group, Fischer Sports GmbH, Kohlberg Co. LLC, Ober Alp Spa, Rottefella AS, Skis Rossignol SAS, and Tecnica Group Spa. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Ski Equipment Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Ski Equipment Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
- Detailed information on factors that will assist ski equipment market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the ski equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the ski equipment market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ski equipment market vendors

