Technavio has been monitoring the global ski equipment market size and it is poised to grow by USD 104.15 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200610005620/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ski Equipment Market 2019-2023 (Photo: Business Wire).

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amer Sports Corp., Black Diamond Equipment Ltd., DAHU, DECATHLON Group, Fischer Sports GmbH, Kohlberg Co. LLC, Ober Alp Spa, Rottefella AS, Skis Rossignol SAS, and Tecnica Group Spa are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The increasing number of skiers globally has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the decreasing popularity of skiing among millennials might hamper market growth.

Ski Equipment Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Ski Equipment Market is segmented as below:

Product Skis And Poles Ski Boots Ski Bindings Ski Protective Gear And Others

Distribution Channel Specialty And Sports Shops Chain Stores Online

Geography Europe North America APAC South America MEA



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR32170

Ski Equipment Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our ski equipment marketreport covers the following areas:

Ski Equipment Market size

Ski Equipment Market trends

Ski Equipment Market industry analysis

This study identifies the personalization of ski equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the ski equipment market growth during the next few years.

Ski Equipment Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Ski Equipment Market, including some of the vendors such as Amer Sports Corp., Black Diamond Equipment Ltd., DAHU, DECATHLON Group, Fischer Sports GmbH, Kohlberg Co. LLC, Ober Alp Spa, Rottefella AS, Skis Rossignol SAS, and Tecnica Group Spa. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Ski Equipment Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Ski Equipment Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist ski equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ski equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ski equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ski equipment market vendors

Table Of Contents :

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Skis and poles Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Ski boots Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Ski bindings Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Ski protective gear and others Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Market segmentation by distribution channel

Specialty and sports shops

Chain stores

Online

GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

Introduction of new technologies

Personalization of ski equipment

Increasing initiatives to increase popularity of skiing

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Amer Sports Corp.

Black Diamond Equipment Ltd.

DAHU

DECATHLON Group

Fischer Sports GmbH

Kohlberg Co. LLC

Ober Alp Spa

Rottefella AS

Skis Rossignol SAS

Tecnica Group Spa

APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200610005620/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/