Riverview Health Emergency Room & Urgent Care-Fishers: Fishers Now Has COVID-19 Antibody Testing Available at Riverview Health ER & Urgent Care-Fishers

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2020 / Riverview Health Emergency Room & Urgent Care-Fishers is offering COVID-19 antibody testing. There are currently no FDA-approved or cleared COVID-19 IgG antibody tests, but the FDA has authorized the tests used at Riverview Health under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) because they meet a specific criteria. The test determines if an individual has been infected with the disease. Testing is available at Riverview Health Emergency Room & Urgent Care-Fishers, located at 9690 E. 116th St., Fishers, IN 46037 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.



A visit for the COVID-19 antibody test, also known as a coronavirus serological antibody test, at Riverview Health ER & Urgent Care typically takes about 30 minutes to complete. All patients will be screened prior to starting testing. Results will be available within two to five days.



There is no appointment needed for in-person visits, but pre-registration is available. This saves time filling out paperwork while letting the staff know who will be arriving.



Patients will be charged for the COVID-19 test and for an urgent care visit. Patient responsibility for testing and COVID-19 related visits are covered by many insurance plans. In-network insurance providers are listed at eruc.riverview.org/insurance/. To determine specific plan coverage for COVID-19 related visits, patients are advised to contact their insurance company for guidance.



"The antibody testing only furthers our knowledge of who has had the virus, who hasn't, and what that means for its prevalence within our community," said Lynne Bunch, RN, program director with Riverview Health Emergency Room & Urgent Care. "Many individuals are asymptomatic and never know they've had COVID-19."For more information, visit www.eruc.riverview.org.

