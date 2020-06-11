Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.: Globally Acclaimed XFC Tryouts Announced

DESTIN, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2020 / Duke Mountain Resources Inc. (OTC PINK:DKMR) has announced plans for Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") to continue the grassroots strategy on a global stage by producing the XFC Tryouts in late 3rd quarter 2020.

Many careers have been launched through the XFC Tryouts, including mainstream household names in the Mixed Martial Arts communities. The opportunity to compete in the XFC Hexagon has attracted world class athletes from around the world.

The strategy laid out by the XFC executive team includes tryouts in the following regions: USA- Midwest, USA-Southeast, USA-West, Latin America-Brasil, Argentina & Mexico, Europe-West and Europe-East. The registration will be limited to 200 hopefuls at each event. Fighters must exhibit a history of success, team affiliation and video for consideration.

The first event (USA-Midwest) will be hosted by SFS-Scorpion Fighting System in Brighton, Michigan. SFS Founder and owner James David Gray expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity "Scorpion Fighting System is honored to have been selected to host the Midwest tryouts for XFC. XFC has a long history of creating opportunities for rising stars, and we firmly believe this partnership will enable our world class athletes in the Midwest to earn the right to compete in the Hexagon. The relaunch of XFC is exactly what the sport needs to create massive exposure for these up and coming stars."

XFC Matchmaker Eduardo Duarte added "The XFC returns to the MMA world with full power, putting together one of the tools that makes XFC the promotion committed to discovering the Next Generation of Champions…the XFC Tryouts"

Eduardo continued "Many fighters starting early in their career have benefited by having the opportunity to showcase their skills and desire to be the best, and more will have that opportunity to earn their place in the Hexagon."

XFC President Myron Molotky explained "Our broadcast partners are excited to create a reality series based on the XFC Tryouts. The list of current fighters who have achieved success through the XFC Tryouts is staggering. The tryouts are not only targeting XFC Young Guns prospects, but also athletes looking to relaunch their careers. The Hexagon is all about opportunity...but ultimately world-class performance is the only roadmap to fight inside the Hexagon."

XFC has a new website at XFCMMA.net and will be announcing new partners in the coming weeks. News will also be announced on our social media channels, such as our 440,000 fans on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/OfficialXFC/ and robust XFC-XFC International YouTube channel.

About the Company

Duke Mountain Resources Inc. (OTC PINK:DKMR) became a primary investor in the sports entertainment market of mixed martial arts. As the lead investor of Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc.("XFC"), DKMR became XFC and is a premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America. The Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC) is the only publicly traded independent mixed martial arts (MMA) organization in the world. XFC has partnered with one of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action-packed MMA events on television and stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

CONTACT:

Steve A. Smith Jr.

www.XFCMMA.net

(290) 290-4914

Steve@XFCHub.com

SOURCE: Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/593499/Globally-Acclaimed-XFC-Tryouts-Announced