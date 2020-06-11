Golden Lake Exploration Inc.: Golden Lake Exploration Closes Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2020 / Golden Lake Exploration Inc. (CSE:GLM) ("GLM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press releases dated May 29th, 2020 the Company has closed the non-brokered private placement. The Company issued 8,166,667 common share units (the "Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,225,000. The shares and warrants comprising the units are subject to a 4 month hold period expiring October 10th, 2020.

Proceeds raised will be used for advancing the Company's Jewel Ridge project in Nevada as well as for general working capital purposes.

Finders' fees of $63,980 were paid to arm's length parties.

About Golden Lake Exploration Inc.

Golden Lake Exploration Inc. is a junior public mining exploration company engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets. Its objective is to acquire, explore and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to aggressively advance its exploration program on the Jewel Ridge property.

