Adelaide, AUS, June 11, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Agilex Biolabs, Australia's largest specialist bioanalytical laboratory for clinical trials, encouraged biotechs to consider Australia for their clinical trials during a presentation at BIO Digital 2020.Watch the BIO Digital 2020 presentation here:https://www.bio.org/events/bio-digital/sessions/search?name=AgilexThe presentation by CEO Jason Valentine and moderated by VP Business Development Julia Jones details the current trials landscape in Australia and why biotechs wanting to avoid delays caused by COVID-19, can move their trials to Australia.Australia's impressive COVID-19 management and the world's most attractive rebate on clinical trials costs are just a few of the reasons that make it an ideal location to restart delayed trials, according to Agilex Biolabs.CEO Jason Valentine said:"Australia has a group of proven top-tier trial providers that regularly work together so are fully engaged and in sync with processes and each other's requirements and capabilities. We have worked with all the trials service provider companies so can advise on which ones are the best fit for each study."The Agilex Biolabs team can offer an unbiased approach and advice depending on specific trial requirements. Our world-class bioanalytical facilities have OECD GLP Recognition with NATA (Australian Government OECD GLP Compliance monitoring authority) and ISO 17025 Accreditation for global recognition."Please Book a Briefing with us before you start your next clinical trial. https://calendly.com/agilexbiolabs/15minAustralia: +61 8 8302 8777 | China: +86 21 8036 9483 | South Korea: +82 80 812 1255 | USA: +1 800 247 1909Agilex Biolabs has launched a News Video Update about COVID-19 and clinical trials in Australia. Watch it here: https://youtu.be/vZuHAYZ-GiEAbout Agilex Biolabs https://www.agilexbiolabs.comAgilex Biolabs, Australia's leading bioanalytical laboratory, has more than 20 years' experience in performing regulated bioanalysis, including quality method development, method validation and sample analysis services. We have successfully supported hundreds of preclinical and clinical trials around the world where customers choose Australia for the streamlined regulatory process and access to the world's most attractive R&D rebate of more than 40% on clinical trial work conducted in Australia.Agilex Biolabs specialises in bioanalysis of small molecules and biologics for PK, immunogenicity, biomarkers and immunological pharmacodynamics assessments utilising LC-MS/MS, immunoassay (Mesoscale, Gurolab, Luminex) and flow cytometry (BD FACSymphony A3, 20 colour cell analyser). Agilex offers pharmacodynamics services including immunobiology services using the latest state-of-the-art technology to support immunology, cell biology and mode of action assays, incuding Immunophenotyping, Receptor occupancy, and Cytokine release assays (whole blood or PBMC stimulation assays) and cytokine/biomarker profiling PBMC assays and cellular mechanism of action assays (ie ADCC).Agilex Biolabs, the only FDA-inspected lab of its type in the region, is located in Adelaide, South Australia in a science and biotech specialist hub. The biolabs has more than 65 dedicated laboratory staff, and annually support more than 80 clinical trials. This year they will analyse more than 60,000 samples for pharma/biotechs from US, Europe and APAC.The company has just expanded its labs by more than 30% to accommodate biotech demand from APAC and the USA.See us featured in Endpoints https://tinyurl.com/uqmkzcuMedia Contact:Kate NewtonMedia@AgilexBiolabs.comSource: Agilex BiolabsCopyright 2020 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.