BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - THRG - Update research from QuotedData

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)



11 June 2020

Update research from QuotedData - Separating the wheat from the chaff

COVID-19-related falls in markets have weighed on BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (THRG), although it has held up well relative to both its peer group and its benchmark. Its manager sees this as a defining moment for investors - one that could set the stage for many years to come.

Identifying industry change, investing in tomorrow's winners and shorting unsustainable business models are core parts of THRG manager Dan Whitestone's investment process. He believes that the economic disruption associated with measures to control the virus will accelerate the pace of change in many industries. Good stock selection will be paramount to future returns.

THRG aims to provide shareholders with capital growth and an attractive total return by investing primarily in UK smaller companies and mid-capitalisation companies traded on the London Stock Exchange. It uses the Numis Smaller Companies Index (plus AIM stocks but excluding investment companies) as a benchmark for performance purposes, but the index does not influence portfolio construction. Uniquely among listed UK smaller companies trusts, THRG's portfolio may include a meaningful allocation to short as well as long positions in stocks.

Full research:

https://quoteddata.com/research/blackrock-throgmorton-trust-separating-wheat-chaff-2/

NB: Marten & Co was paid to produce this note on BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc and it is for information purposes only. It is not intended to encourage the reader to deal in the security or securities mentioned in this report.

