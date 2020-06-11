Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 11.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 631 internationalen Medien
Groß eingekauft - Milliardärin investiert in diesen Pennystock!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.06.2020 | 08:04
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - THRG - Update research from QuotedData

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - THRG - Update research from QuotedData

PR Newswire

London, June 10

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

11 June 2020

Update research from QuotedData - Separating the wheat from the chaff

COVID-19-related falls in markets have weighed on BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (THRG), although it has held up well relative to both its peer group and its benchmark. Its manager sees this as a defining moment for investors - one that could set the stage for many years to come.

Identifying industry change, investing in tomorrow's winners and shorting unsustainable business models are core parts of THRG manager Dan Whitestone's investment process. He believes that the economic disruption associated with measures to control the virus will accelerate the pace of change in many industries. Good stock selection will be paramount to future returns.

THRG aims to provide shareholders with capital growth and an attractive total return by investing primarily in UK smaller companies and mid-capitalisation companies traded on the London Stock Exchange. It uses the Numis Smaller Companies Index (plus AIM stocks but excluding investment companies) as a benchmark for performance purposes, but the index does not influence portfolio construction. Uniquely among listed UK smaller companies trusts, THRG's portfolio may include a meaningful allocation to short as well as long positions in stocks.

Full research:

https://quoteddata.com/research/blackrock-throgmorton-trust-separating-wheat-chaff-2/

This research is also available free on QuotedData's website www.quoteddata.com where you will also find news, performance data and factsheets on every London listed Investment Company. QuotedData writes and distributes research on a number of quoted companies, facilitates meetings between those companies and existing and potential investors and assists in raising additional capital where required.

NB: Marten & Co was paid to produce this note on BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc and it is for information purposes only. It is not intended to encourage the reader to deal in the security or securities mentioned in this report. Please read the important information at the back of this note. QuotedData is a trading name of Marten & Co Limited which is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Marten & Co is not permitted to provide investment advice to individual investors categorised as Retail Clients under the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.

QUOTEDDATA
123a Kings Road | London SW3 4PL
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3691 9430

www.quoteddata.com | research@quoteddata.com provided by PRNewswire. PRNewswire is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact ukdisclose@prnewswire.co.uk or visit www. prnewswire.com.

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.