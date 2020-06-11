Mymetics Corporation: Mymetics Receives Support for Virosome-based Covid-19 Vaccine Development from European Vaccine Infrastructure Project (Transvac2)

Mymetics Covid-19 vaccine development project based on Mymetics' virosome vaccine carrier platform, will evaluate different rationally designed SARS-CoV-2 antigens for an effective and safe virosome-based Covid-19 vaccine

The European vaccine infrastructure, TRANSVAC2, funded by the European Commission through the Horizon 2020 framework, will provide Mymetics access to high quality technical vaccine development services in the fields of antigen production, analytics and animal models

EPALINGES, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2020 / Mymetics Corporation (OTCQB:MYMX), a pioneer and leader in the research and development of virosome-based vaccines against life threatening and life disabling diseases, announced today that its subsidiary, Mymetics SA, has received the confirmation to receive access to the European vaccine infrastructure TRANSVAC2 services for the evaluation and development of virosome-based vaccines against Covid-19, the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2.

Since April, Mymetics has started the investigation for the rapid development of a Covid-19 virosome-based vaccine and is thereby partnering with leading academic institutions to start evaluating the most suitable antigens. Through TRANSVAC2, Mymetics will get access to pre-agreed services that Mymetics has requested and are specifically related to SARS-CoV-2 antigen production and animal models.

About Mymetics

Mymetics Corporation (OTCQB:MYMX) is a Swiss based biotechnology company, with a research lab in the Netherlands, focused on the development of next-generation preventative vaccines for infectious and life disabling diseases. It currently has several vaccines in its pipeline, among which are the HIV-1/AIDS, intra-nasal Influenza and malaria, and collaborative projects in the field of allergy immunotherapy and in oncology.

Mymetics' core technology and expertise are in the use of virosomes, lipid-based carriers containing functional fusion viral proteins and natural membrane proteins, in combination with rationally designed antigens. The company's vaccines are designed to induce protection against early transmission and infection, focusing on both the mucosal and serum immune response. For further information, please visit www.mymetics.com.

About TRANSVAC2

TRANSVAC2 is European vaccine research and development (R&D) infrastructure that aims to accelerate the development of safe, effective and affordable vaccines, as they are one of the most successful and cost-effective public health tools for disease prevention. However, vaccine development is time-consuming and complex, requiring a combination of specialised skills and technical capacities not readily available at a single organisation. In order to facilitate access to these skills and capacities, and to promote collaborations in the European vaccine landscape TRANSVAC2 offers high quality technical services across four different service platforms: Technology (for process development and GMP production), Immunocorrelates & Systems Biology, Animal models, and support for Clinical Trials. TRANSVAC2 has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement N° 730964.

