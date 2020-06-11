Media Central Corporation Inc.: ECentralSports to Enter Wagering Market with Affiliate Esports-Focused Betting Platforms

Affiliate marketing with top gambling sites set to monetize MediaCentral's recently launched dedicated esports and egaming media channel

ECentralSports enters the esports gambling market by introducing an affiliate model with leading betting platforms including: LOOT.BET, ArcaneBet and more

New dedicated gambling content stream will focus on the "big three" accounting for 85 per cent of esports betting 1

Estimated global esports betting market forecasted to reach $14 billion by the end of 20202

TORONTO, ON., June 11, 2020- Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE:FLYY)(FSE:3AT) ("MediaCentral" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into several affiliate marketing partnerships with leading esports gambling sites to further monetize ECentralSports.com ("ECentralSports" or "ECentral") the Company's latest original digital media platform. Launched in early June, ECentralSports is a dynamic digital destination for esports fans in search of the latest in news, competitive gaming coverage, analysis, events, lifestyle features and gaming culture. ECentralSports will now add gambling to its extensive content offering, with a new dedicated gambling content stream linking to some of the biggest gambling players on the scene.

Pulling from the Company's approximately 6.5 million readers, ECentralSports will leverage affiliate marketing to drive revenue to the media channel by connecting readers interested in betting on top online gaming tournaments to premium gambling sites like LOOT.BET, ArchaneBet, and BeWinner through its omnichannel publishing model. The new gambling stream will focus on the "big three" - CS:GO (Counter Stike: Global Offensive), League of Legends (LoL) and Dota 1 - which combined account for 85 per cent of the esports betting market1. The esports market has accelerated over the last several years, with more and more viewers tuning in to watch global tournaments. According to Arland Technologies, it is expected that there will be almost 300 million frequent viewers of esports worldwide. Like traditional sports like NFL and NHL, there is an enormous betting market connected to esports gaming. The New York Times recently quoted Nevada Esports Alliance founder Seth Schorr as predicting that esports will be third after NFL and NBA in terms of total wagering. The same article estimated that the global esports betting market will reach $14 billion by the end of 20202.

"COVID-19 has accelerated an already skyrocketing esports gambling market. With so many traditional sporting seasons on hold this year, esports events have really come to the forefront as an alternative-not just for fans who enjoy watching the action, but also for those who like betting on the outcomes," said John Lucas, Editor of ECentralSports. "We are thrilled to provide our readers the latest commentary, news, features and now gambling information surrounding this global phenomenon. We are working on creating content to help our readers find the online betting platform that works best for them. This adds to our overall content offering and positions ECentralSports as a go-to hub for all things esports."

MediaCentral begin introducing affiliate marketing to its other media properties including Toronto's iconic NOW Magazine and Vancouver's award-winning Georgia Straight in March of this year as part of the Company's ongoing strategy to digitally transform and monetize its legacy alternative publications.

"Our mission at MediaCentral is simple. We will produce and acquire high-quality publications with the goal of consolidating, digitizing and monetizing an audience of over 100 million influential readers across North America," said Brian Kalish, CEO of MediaCentral. "The fact that we have just launched ECentralSports mere weeks ago and have already introduced affiliate marketing to monetize the site proves how committed we are to creating a profitable and modern media company that delivers value to shareholders. Affiliate marketing has already proven to drive revenue and ROI across our other platforms, and we look forward to similar results with ECentralSports."

Sources:

Narus Advisors and Eilers & Krejcik Gaming New York Times

-END-

About Media Central Corporation Inc.

Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT) is an alternative media company situated to acquire and develop high-quality publishing assets starting with the recent acquisition of Vancouver Free Press Corp., the purchase of NOW Communications Inc. and the launch of digital cannabis platform CannCentral.com and esports destination ECentralSports.com. MediaCentral is consolidating and digitally monetizing the over 100 million coveted and premium consumers of the approximately 100 alternative urban publications across North America, creating the most powerful audience of influencers.

www.mediacentralcorp.com

Instagram: @mediacentralcorp

Twitter: @mediacentralc

Facebook: Media Central Corp.

About ECentralSports

ECentralSports is a dynamic digital destination for esports fans in search of the latest in news, competitive gaming coverage, analysis, events, lifestyle features and gaming culture. With a strong focus on covering cultural, artistic, and social subjects from deep within the esports world, ECentral provides the ultimate insider guide to the industry. ECentralSports is a wholly owned subsidiary of Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT).

https://ecentralsports.com/

Instagram: @ecentralsports

Twitter: @ecentralsports

Facebook: @ecentralsports

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to internal expectations, expectations with respect to estimated margins, cost structures, and cost structures in the media industry. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the media industry generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of MediaCentral to implement its business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive and should carefully review the various risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings on SEDAR. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

For further information:

Investor Relations:

Investors@mediacentralcorp.com

Media:

Faulhaber Communications, Lexi Pathak, media@mediacentralcorp.com



www.mediacentralcorp.com

SOURCE: Media Central Corporation Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/593468/ECentralSports-to-Enter-Wagering-Market-with-Affiliate-Esports-Focused-Betting-Platforms