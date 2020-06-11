LMS365 Deploys New Data Centres in the UK and Germany to Support Data Governance Requirements

Microsoft Azure Expansion Enables Customers to Uphold Data Residency Needs as They Deliver Training with LMS365 Platform

AARHUS, Denmark, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LMS365, provider of the only learning platform built into Microsoft 365 and Teams, announced today that it's deploying new data centres in rapidly growing markets in the UK and Germany. These new Microsoft Azure data centres will enable LMS365 to provide a learning platform that supports the data and compliance requirements within the local regions.

As businesses throughout Germany and the UK adopt cloud technology and shift to remote work environments, they're also grappling with a changing regulatory framework that includes GDPR and in-country data residency standards. German organizations, in particular, are intensifying their focus on data governance as the pandemic accelerates digitization efforts. LMS365's data centre expansion enables organizations and government institutions to uphold data sovereignty by keeping data within their legal basis as they provide training, learning and onboarding to employees.

New customers can choose to deploy LMS365 from these additional regional data centres and existing customers will be relocated by request.

LMS365 now delivers its award-winning learning platform from seven regional Microsoft Azure data centres in Northern Europe, Central US, Central Canada, Eastern Japan, Eastern Australia, Germany and the UK.

Robert Nederby, managing director of DACH, LMS365, said: "COVID-19 put high pressure on companies to support remote working. At the same time, German businesses across industries are fast-tracking their cloud and digitization journeys. This has raised discussions of data protection and unprecedented demand for trusted cloud infrastructures like Microsoft 365, Teams and Azure. This expansion helps us deliver on our continued commitment to serve our fast-growing customer base of +200 customers in UK and DACH, and to elevate their businesses through the transformative capabilities of the LMS365 platform."

Travis Campbell, senior business manager, LMS365, said: "Brexit and GDPR have placed a new focus on data governance and security for organizations across Europe. It's important for us that customers can choose our platform without having to worry about legal constraints. Providing these new data centers is key to supporting our expanding customer base as they rely on LMS365 to successfully implement remote learning and learning in the flow of work via Microsoft 365 and Teams."

About LMS365:

LMS365 has 700+ enterprise and public customers with over 4 million users. 50+ trusted partners have implemented the solution in more than 40 countries, with customers in all sectors, and deployments ranging from a few hundred employees to 50,000+ employees. LMS365, a Microsoft Preferred Solution, is one of the fastest-growing cloud-based Learning Management Solutions in the market today. LMS365 provides a modern, integrated, and familiar learning experience as learning is now made possible within Microsoft Teams, Mobile and SharePoint Online. LMS365 is fast to install, highly configurable, easy to use and fully integrated with the rest of your digital workplace, including Microsoft 365, SharePoint & Teams. Website: LMS365.com

