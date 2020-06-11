Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.06.2020
Groß eingekauft - Milliardärin investiert in diesen Pennystock!
WKN: A2PFV6 ISIN: FI4000369947 Ticker-Symbol: TY2B 
Frankfurt
11.06.20
08:11 Uhr
6,520 Euro
-0,310
-4,54 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CITYCON OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CITYCON OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5206,70008:49
11.06.2020 | 08:22
Citycon Continues to Show Positive News with 97% of Stores Open for Business

HELSINKI, Finland, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon announces that 97% of the stores in the shopping centres are open and footfall continues to show a strong rebound trend tracking at 80% versus prior year over the past week.

"With almost all stores open and our upgraded safety measures in place, we are happy to be able to offer our visitors a pleasant experience and a full variety of shopping and services. Fueled by a greater trend towards shopping locally, many of our centres are showing good sales performance," says Peter Dimulkas, Vice President, Marketing & Communications.

Citycon is a leading owner, developer and manager of urban grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic countries. The total value of the property portfolio managed by Citycon is approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Citycon is the leading shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.

www.citycon.com

For further information, please contact:
Peter Dimulkas
Vice President, Marketing & Communications
Phone +46 8 562 532 24
peter.dimulkas@citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-continues-to-show-positive-news-with-97--of-stores-open-for-business,c3132065

© 2020 PR Newswire
