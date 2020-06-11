Citycon Continues to Show Positive News with 97% of Stores Open for Business

HELSINKI, Finland, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon announces that 97% of the stores in the shopping centres are open and footfall continues to show a strong rebound trend tracking at 80% versus prior year over the past week.



"With almost all stores open and our upgraded safety measures in place, we are happy to be able to offer our visitors a pleasant experience and a full variety of shopping and services. Fueled by a greater trend towards shopping locally, many of our centres are showing good sales performance," says Peter Dimulkas, Vice President, Marketing & Communications.



Citycon is a leading owner, developer and manager of urban grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic countries. The total value of the property portfolio managed by Citycon is approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Citycon is the leading shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.



