Dutch start-up Solar Visuals and the Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research (TNO) have developed new "mimic design" facade modules that reproduce the features of building surfaces. In a short conversation with pv magazine, Lenneke Slooff-Hoek, a senior scientist for TNO, said the panels can be made in any size or color at 13% efficiency, adding that they have a partly transparent colored layer made of small dots.Dutch construction group BAM said last week that it has installed startup Solar Visuals' facade solar modules at its head office in Bunnik, in the province of Utrecht. ...

