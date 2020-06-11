KWB Upgrades Technology Platform to Yardi Voyager

UK-based commercial property manager will modernise its management system with Yardi

BIRMINGHAM, England, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KWB has selected Yardi Voyager, a cloud-based property management and accounting platform to enhance its property management operations.

The firm will also adopt Yardi Procure to Pay for paperless invoicing, online procurement and vendor management functionality.

"KWB fully understands Yardi's vision and commitment to innovation. We are excited to be implementing the Voyager platform and anticipate we will gain a deeper level of efficiency, cost saving and transparency across our property management operations," said Jon Tedstone, group finance director at KWB.

"We're delighted that the team at KWB has chosen Yardi as their technology partner in support of a strategy for growth. The move to Yardi Voyager and a cloud-based, SaaS platform will help KWB enhance their current operations. We expect to see KWB reap the rewards of updating their software solution in the coming weeks and months," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi.

Learn more about how Yardi is supporting real estate and investment clients in the UK and across Europe.

About KWB

Established for over 30 years, KWB Property Management provides proactive commercial property management services and consultancy from offices in Birmingham and Solihull. For more information on KWB, please visit the website: kwboffice.com.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.co.uk.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/Yardi_Logo.jpg