Aker ASA: NOAKA Agreement Achieved

OSLO, Norway, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to Aker BP's stock exchange announcement stating that Aker BP and Equinor have reached a commercial agreement for a joint development of the NOAKA area.
The partners will immediately start preparations for submitting a Plan for Development and Operation (PDO) in 2022. NOAKA is one of the largest field developments planned on the Norwegian Continental Shelf in the coming years, with a potential to generate significant activity and value across the industry and for the Norwegian society.
