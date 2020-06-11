Anzeige
PR Newswire
11.06.2020 | 09:04
Aker ASA: NOAKA Agreement Achieved

OSLO, Norway, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to Aker BP's stock exchange announcement stating that Aker BP and Equinor have reached a commercial agreement for a joint development of the NOAKA area.

The partners will immediately start preparations for submitting a Plan for Development and Operation (PDO) in 2022. NOAKA is one of the largest field developments planned on the Norwegian Continental Shelf in the coming years, with a potential to generate significant activity and value across the industry and for the Norwegian society.

ENDA
For further information, please contact:
Investors:
Torbjørn Kjus
Chief Economist & Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +47-94-14-77-30

Media:
Atle Kige
Head of Corporate Communications
Phone: +47-90-78-48-78

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa-noaka-agreement-achieved,c3130234

© 2020 PR Newswire
