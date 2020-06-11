The Norwegian government has decided to postpone the planned reduction of the Plusskundeordningen solar-rebate program, currently managed by the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate, until the end of this year.The Norwegian government has announced a NOK 3.6 billion ($383.5 million) plan to support the energy transition, with strong support for hydrogen and clean-energy technologies. The package includes provisions, which are now in force, to maintain incentives offered through the Plusskundeordningen solar-rebate program, which is managed by the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy ...

