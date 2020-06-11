MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) PJSC Magnit announces the results of the Board meeting 11-Jun-2020 / 09:40 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release | Krasnodar | June 11, 2020 PJSC Magnit announces the results of the Board meeting ****************************************************** Krasnodar, Russia (June 11, 2020): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; "Company", "Issuer"), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the results of the Board of Directors meeting. Please be informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of PJSC Magnit was held on June 9, 2020 (minutes are w/o No. of June 10, 2020). Charles Ryan was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of PJSC Magnit, James Simmons - Deputy Chairman. Ilya Sokolov was elected Board Secretary. The following directors were elected to the Audit Committee of the PJSC Magnit Board of Directors: ? Evgeny Kuznetsov; ? James Simmons; ? Gregor Mowat. Gregor Mowat was elected Chairman of the Audit Committee of the PJSC Magnit Board of Directors. The following directors were elected to the HR and Remuneration Committee of the PJSC "Magnit" Board of Directors: ? James Simmons; ? Evgeny Kuznetsov; ? Walter Koch. James Simmons was elected Chairman of the HR and Remuneration Committee of the PJSC Magnit Board of Directors. The following directors were elected to the Strategy Committee of the PJSC Magnit Board of Directors: ? Walter Koch; ? James Simmons; ? Charles Ryan. Walter Koch was elected Chairman of the Strategy Committee of the PJSC Magnit Board of Directors. The following directors were elected to the Capital Markets Committee of the PJSC Magnit Board of Directors: ? Charles Ryan; ? Evgeny Kuznetsov; ? Gregor Mowat. Evgeny Kuznetsov was elected Chairman of the Capital Markets Committee of the PJSC Magnit Board of Directors. The following ten members were elected to the collective executive body (Management Board) of PJSC Magnit (hereinafter - "Management Board") from June 11, 2020: Member of the Management Board Share in charter capital Elena Milinova 0,013537% Elena Zhavoronkova 0,004706% Ruslan Ismailov 0% Vladimir Sorokin 0,036018% Jan Dunning 0,167145% Maria Dei 0,003234% Anna Bobrova 0% Andrey Bodrov 0% Maxim Shchegolev 0% Florian Jansen 0% (From the date when the corresponding permission is received from Florian Jansen by PJSC Magnit) Vladimir Sorokin was elected Deputy Chairman of the Management Board. The Board approved the form of the contract with Florian Jansen, member of the Management Board on behalf of PJSC Magnit. Jan Dunning was authorized to sign the contract with the member of the Management Board on behalf of PJSC Magnit. For further information, please contact: Dmitry Kovalenko Director for Investor Relations Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80 Dina Chistyak Director for Investor Relations Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Email: press@magnit.ru Note to editors: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 20,860 stores (14,594 convenience, 472 supermarkets and 5,794 drogerie stores) in 3,718 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the audited IFRS results for FY 2019, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,369 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 147 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 69068 EQS News ID: 1067841 End of Announcement EQS News Service

