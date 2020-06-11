PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Publication of Prospectus, Charter, Amendments and additions to the Charter 11-Jun-2020 / 08:56 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Publication of prospectus, PJSC MMK ("MMK", or "the charter, amendments and additions Group") (MICEX-RTS: MAGN; to the charter LSE: MMK), one of the world's largest steel producers, announces that, in compliance with Listing Rules 14.3.11R and 18.4.3R, MMK has forwarded to the FCA for publication a copy of: 11 june 2020 - the Prospectus dated 24 April 2007; Magnitogorsk, Russia - MMK Charter (translated in English), Amendments and additions to the Charter which are the documents that set out the terms and conditions on which its ordinary shares and the global depositary receipts representing its ordinary shares were issued (subject to compliance with current legislation). Copies of the documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/ns m/nationalstoragemechanism [1]. About MMK Subscribe to our official MMK channel in Telegram [2], to be the first to know about key MMK news. MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. The Group's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products with a predominant share of high-value-added products. In 2019, MMK produced 12.5 mln tonnes of crude steel and 11.3 mln tonnes of commercial steel products. ??? is an industry leader in terms of production costs and margin. MMK Group had revenue in 2019 of USD 7,566 mln and EBITDA of USD 1,797 mln. MMK's debt load is the lowest for the industry. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.13? at the end of 2019. The Group's investment-grade rating is confirmed by the leading global rating agencies Fitch, Moody's, S&P. MMK's ordinary shares are traded on Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 15.7%. KEY UPCOMING EVENTS IN 2020 Investor Relations Department Financial calendar [3] Veronika Kryachko +7 (3519) 25-75-01 kryachko.vs@mmk.ru 14 July Q2 and 6M 2020 Trading Update 29 July Q2 and 6M 2020 IFRS financials 13 October Q3 and 9M 2020 Trading Update 22 October Q3 and 9M 2020 IFRS financials media contacts Dmitriy Kuchumov +7 (499) 238-26-13 kuchumov.do@mmk.ru Oleg Egorov +7 (499) 238-26-13 egorov.oa@mmk.ru ISIN: US5591892048 Category Code: PDI TIDM: MMK LEI Code: 253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 Sequence No.: 69073 EQS News ID: 1067837 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1e84eb6c3310c93f7fb161c09372521b&application_id=1067837&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=018e8dda52d5b81f4b4093f7460d9f36&application_id=1067837&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=895ffefef24a7b8b93810e5bae4be0c4&application_id=1067837&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

June 11, 2020 02:56 ET (06:56 GMT)