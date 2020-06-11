SAFEGUARDS | Consumer ProductsNO. 084/20

In December 2019, the Brazilian National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) published Resolution of the Collegiate Board of Directors No. 326 of December 3, 2019 (RDC 326/2019) to establish a positive list of additives for food contact plastics and polymeric coatings. Transposed from Mercosur GCM Resolution No. 39/2019, this Resolution has provisions relating to, among other things, a positive list of more than 1,000 substances, restrictions for heavy metals, phthalates and primary aromatic amines, as well as limitations on the use of certain solvents. The effective date for RDC 326/2019 was June 1, 2020 (SafeGuardS 13/20).

On May 28, 2020, ANVISA published Resolution of the Collegiate Board of Directors No. 391 of May 26, 2020 (RDC 391/2020) to push back the effective date to June 3, 2021. This extension was due to COVID-19 coronavirus.

