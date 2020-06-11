Transportation operators in South Korea, Turkey, and China will rely on Thales' signalling technology to improve and update the performance of their metro networks.

Thales will install its SelTrac Communications Based Train Control (CBTC) systems on Istanbul's Stage 1 of the M10 Line, Nanchang's (China) 1st phase of the Line 4 and Incheon-Seoul's Line 2 capacity increase.

Thales will provide its SelTrac Communications Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling solution in South Korea, Turkey and China, after signing three urban rail signalling contracts. Despite the current Covid-19 pandemic, governments around the globe are committed to progressing forward with crucial public transportation developments and Thales's technology will be an important part of these projects.

(Photo: Thales)

Incheon Metro, Line 2 Capacity Increase

Incheon Subway Line 2 is part of the overall Seoul Metropolitan Subway network, which is currently undergoing modernisation to improve the performance and reliability of the network.

Thales has signed a contract with DaeaTi, a leading Korean railway signalling technology player, to provide new signalling equipment for the Incheon Line 2 depot capacity increase, which will address the need to park the six new driverless trains safely. The trains will be delivered in 2021 with Thales' Vehicle On Board Controller (VOBC) which were separately contracted with train contractor Woojin Ind in 2019. Since the start of revenue service of Incheon's L2 metro in July 2016, passenger flow has doubled from 90,000 to 180,000 a day, prompting the need for six additional trains to cope with the increase.

Thales has been working with Incheon City and Incheon Transit Corporation since 2009 on the Incheon Line 2, focusing on better serving the public transit users of Incheon as their common goal.

Istanbul Metro, Line M10

The M10 Line will be the first metro line to the Sabiha Gokcen International Airport, the second busiest airport in Turkey, on the Asian side of Istanbul and will comprise 7.5km of track and four stations. Gülermak-YSE Joint Venture is the main project contractor, and Thales has been contracted by Çelikler Taahhut, a major construction company, to install their SelTrac CBTC system on the new M10 Line in Istanbul Turkey, connecting the Kaynarca district and the Sabiha Gokcen Airport. The M4 line is already equipped with Thales's SelTrac solution and the new contract will extend the existing technology onto the new line.

Upon completion, the new line will allow connectivity between the Airport and major cities, taking 13 minutes from the airport to Kaynarca, 46 minutes to Kadikoy and an hour to Yenikapi, on the European side. This project is part of the Government of Turkey's key priorities to improve transportation in major cities, with a strong focus on connectivity between transportation hubs.

Nanchang Metro, Line 4

Thales SEC Transportation System Company Limited (TST), Thales' Joint Venture with Shanghai Electric, will provide the signalling for the first phase of the new metro Line 4 in Nangchang, the capital and largest city of the Jiangxi Province in eastern China. The first phase of the Nanchang Metro Line 4 will expand from Baimashan Station to Yuweizhou Station, passing through the main area of Nanchang to connect five districts. The first phase of the Nanchang Metro Line 4 has a total operational length of 39.6km, with 34.1km underground, 5.5km elevated and 29 stations, making it the longest metro line in Nanchang, with the largest number of stations.

TST is familiar with the network as they have previously delivered signalling systems to the Line 1 and Line 2 of the Nangchang Metro. This project will allow the Nanchang Metro to continue to support the rapidly growing population of Nanchang.

In parallel in China, on April 23rd, Hangzhou Metro Line 16, connecting Hangzhou downtown with Lin'an District, entered into revenue service smoothly. This very fast metro line relies on Thales SEC Transport signalling system technologies for maximum safety and efficiency, ensuring everyday pleasant and reliable journeys for local passengers and showing Thales commitment to China ground transportation.

"During the Covid-19 period, we are continuing to work together with our global partners in major cities such as Incheon, Istanbul, and Nanchang. Thales is committed to providing state-of-the-art SelTrac CBTC signalling technology. No matter the network or city, we continue to tailor our solution to meet the needs of the customer and provide reliable transportation solutions for their passengers." Dominique Gaiardo, Vice President and Managing Director for Thales' urban rail signalling business.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global technology leader shaping the world of tomorrow today. The Group provides solutions, services and products to customers in the aeronautics, space, transport, digital identity and security, and defence markets. With 83,000 employees in 68 countries, Thales generated sales of €19 billion in 2019 (on a pro forma basis including Gemalto over 12 months).

Thales is investing in particular in digital innovations connectivity, Big Data, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity technologies that support businesses, organisations and governments in their decisive moments.

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200611005010/en/

