AI Analytics Platform StatusToday Acquired by Glickon

LONDON, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StatusToday, the emerging leader in workplace analytics, announced today that its people analytics platform Isaak has now been acquired by Glickon for an undisclosed amount.

Glickon is a leading HR tech company headquartered in Italy that provides a candidate and employee experience platform that can help engage employees while generating data and insights.

With the increasing focus on remote work and collaboration, companies are looking at AI powered tools to improve employee wellbeing and engagement. Glickon provides an array of solutions to enhance workplace engagement and will consolidate the capabilities from the Isaak platform by StatusToday to enhance its people analytics offering.

"We continually seek out exponential growth opportunities - today's announcement is exactly that," Matteo Corte, CFO of Glickon, said. "We are excited about the possibilities that could come from the integration of StatusToday's technology and what we can deliver to help answer some of the toughest questions that keep HR leaders up at night. A major step closer to a world where people wake up inspired and end the day fulfilled by the work they do," Filippo Negri, CEO of Glickon affirmed.

As part of the acquisition agreement, Glickon also acquires the Isaak platform and related intellectual property. StatusToday founders, Ankur Modi and Mircea Danila-Dumitrescu, will support the acquisition as external advisers and move on to new ventures.

Ankur Modi, CEO of StatusToday, said, "Glickon has built a fantastic suite of solutions to help businesses be effective worldwide. I am proud that StatusToday's proprietary technology will now power their people analytics offering and help companies and employees be more objective with decision making."

Speaking on future potential, co-founder Mircea Danila Dumitrescu said, "Together with Glickon, StatusToday can add an objective transparency in the workplace, redefining the meaning of work in a way that is trustful, and informed."

StatusToday was awarded the title of Best AI Startup at AI Summit in 2017 and has scaled up its platform to employees and managers in 1069 companies across 105 countries. It was recognized a Gartner Cool Vendor for digital dexterity in 2019. Ankur and his team have raised 4 million dollars from LocalGlobe, Notion Capital, firstminute Capital, Entrepreneur First, Force Over Mass capital, tiny vc and business angels.

About Isaak by StatusToday

Isaak by StatusToday is an analytics platform that helps companies drive organizational change. Powered by Artificial Intelligence technology that models human behavior, the platform measures collaboration, wellbeing, and engagement to empower employees and companies alike.



About Glickon

Founded in 2014, Glickon has developed People Experience software that allows one to create fun and meaningful work experiences, improve health and organizational performance, and gain a competitive edge in the experience economy.

