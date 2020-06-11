WIMI's Holographic Digital Life System Leads in Ultra HD Display

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2020 / WIMI Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI), represented by the holographic AI technology in China, has created the third-generation holographic AI technology products through years of technical research and development. Its imitation is over 98%, and the user experience can be described as breathtaking. Holographic virtual stage and holographic virtual character (HOLOGRAPHIC content IP) are one of the core industries in the virtual reality industry and has proved to be one of the most profitable industries in the world. WIMI's technological achievements in holographic AI technology are also impressive, including more than 4,325 holographic contents, covering education, sports and performing arts, games, film and television and other content scenes. There are 295 related patents and 76 software works, all indexes of which are the industry leaders.

The core of ARTIFICIAL intelligence lies in its algorithm, and there is still a long way to go before it can be productized. In the transition process, entrepreneurs need to invest a lot of time to develop and build the AI algorithm support platform. The real win of 95% of the market depends on the word of mouth, thanks to solid technical foundation, WIMI high simulation experience is the key to AI Mosaic algorithm. In terms of content production, different from the random creation in small workshops, content production adopts the way of 3D shooting outward and 3D shooting inward, that is, VR ball multi-lens camera shooting and holographic AR ball shooting inward. The inside 360 plus the outside 360. The content produced can be used in both VR and AR.

One is technology-driven and the other is consumption-driven, complementary to each other. WIMI, a leading AI vision technology company, specializes in computer vision holographic cloud services. According to introducing, WIMI cover from the holographic AI computer vision synthesis, holographic visual presentation, holographic interactive software development, holographic AR online and offline advertising, holographic ARSDK pay, 5G holographic communication software development, holographic development of face recognition, holographic AR technology such as holographic AI development in face of multiple links, holographic cloud is a comprehensive technology solutions provider.

WIMI's leading holographic AR content production features are built around image acquisition, object recognition, automatic image processing and computer vision technologies. Holographic face change technology is based on holographic 3D layer replacement technology, including AI based image recognition and dynamic fusion processing technology, real-time image tracking and face replacement with other faces. The technology replaces the face in the video frame, synthesizes the video and adds the original audio. WIMI has validated these modules in the holographic AR plugin advertising application and will continue to develop and upgrade these modules. Weimei believes the technology will lead to new business growth for applications such as celebrity advertising, film distribution and live video streaming.

Compared with its domestic peers, WIMI has built a comprehensive library of holographic AR content in formats ranging from 3D models to holographic short videos.

Holographic digital life system development is a further upgrade of holographic image capture and holographic imaging system based on current WIMI.

The key technology of holographic image acquisition and restoration is to use the principle of light interference and diffraction to record and reproduce the real 3d image of the object. The technique is divided into two key parts: using the principle of interference to record the light wave information of the object; Diffraction principle is used to reproduce light wave information. The feature is that the spatial position and size of the object can be completely reproduced, which is very suitable for optical storage, virtual reproduction and data encryption. Generally speaking, the core value of holography lies in the storage of digital image information and virtual stereo restoration.

WIMI will has opened up a new business form, totally different from the traditional photographic service experience, two-dimensional WIMI will pay for each user has a holographic image data, a permanent storage, reduction, at any time effect and the "same", height, look, sound, physical beauty, truth, stereo feeling do full size reduction, etc.

Weimei plans to build a millisecond 3d portrait data acquisition system, a six-degree matrix optical field imaging system and a binocular parallax intelligent enhancement system, so that the whole system can complete and quickly collect all the physical signs and appearance information of the human body. Moreover, the depth of field information and parallax of the left and right eyes of the image are enhanced. Therefore, after the holographic restoration of the posterior segment, the integrity, authenticity and three-dimensional sense of the 1:1 portrait are extremely strong, and even reach ultra-precision display beyond the resolution of human eye recognition.

The entire WIMI Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) project will cover offline terminals and online cloud platforms. In addition to the image acquisition/storage and restore functions, it can also save the user's accurate 3D holographic data and voice pattern data. A virtual holographic avatar can be generated for each user, allowing extremely high levels of model and sound reproduction, and free communication that mimics human language habits. In the future, hologram will become another form of existence and continuation of life, and will be arranged in depth in two major plates of holographic digital life and holographic social contact.

Holographic social: Cloud Vision series of home, commercial and customized holographic development terminals are equipped with communication modules. Commercial layout is oriented towards high-end CBD property and large mall, while household layout is oriented towards high-end families. Customized layout is designed for institutions and corporate customers, suitable for high-end meeting and new social interaction. Customers into the holographic cloud terminal verification exclusive ID, can with the remote real-time holographic session, on both ends of the 1:1 hologram to transmit real time to each other, both sides can clear realistic sense to the other side of the picture, including language, posture, gestures, facial expressions, wearing and emotions, etc., is a complete reversal of the traditional way of new communications.

Connect to all offline holographic acquisition and display terminals throughout the holographic cloud, and access to high-speed communication network to achieve one-to-one, one-to-many, and many-to-many full-field, full-time synchronous holographic video; It has the core functions of holographic image storage, restoration, holographic communication and holographic social contact.

Holographic cloud terminal equipment will be more offline layout and promotion, log in the holographic cloud platform, you can see yourself or your friends and relatives stored in the cloud 1:1 holographic image, whether he is in or not. Look at the past, look at yourself, look at loved ones -- remember the past, think about the future. WIMI Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) will ignite the virtual social revolution with holographic technology.

Media Contact:

Company: WIMI

Name: Tim Wong

Tele: +86 10 89913328

Email: bjoverseasnews@gmail.com

SOURCE: WIMI

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/593546/WIMIs-Holographic-Digital-Life-System-Leads-in-Ultra-HD-Display