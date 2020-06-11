Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.06.2020
Groß eingekauft - Milliardärin investiert in diesen Pennystock!
WKN: A2N9L8 ISIN: KYG8651P1101 Ticker-Symbol: 7XSP 
Frankfurt
11.06.20
08:25 Uhr
0,850 Euro
+0,050
+6,25 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
11.06.2020 | 10:32
SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Announces Full Repayment of Convertible Promissory Note

HONG KONG, CHINA and SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2020 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global provider of green energy solutions for business, residential, government, utility customers, and investors, today announced that it has fully repaid the Convertible Promissory Note made in favor of Iliad Research & Trading, L.P. (the "Investor").SPI Energy previously issued the Convertible Promissory Note in the principal amount of $1,331,500.00 (the "Note") to the Investor on May 28, 2019.

About SPI Energy Co., Ltd.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is a global provider of photovoltaic ("PV") solutions for business, residential, government and utility customers and investors. The Company develops solar PV projects that are either sold to third party operators or owned and operated by the Company for selling of electricity to the grid in multiple countries in Asia, North America and Europe. The Company's subsidiary in Australia primarily sells solar PV components to retail customers and solar project developers. The Company has its headquarter in Hong Kong and its U.S. operating office in Santa Clara, California. The Company maintains global operations in Asia, Europe, North America and Australia.

For additional information, please visit: http://www.spigroups.com/investorrelations/overview

For investors and media inquiries please contact:

SPI Energy Co., Ltd.
IR Department
Email: ir@spigroups.com

RedChip Companies
Bruce Haase
(407) 712-8965
bruce@redchip.com

SOURCE: SPI Energy Co., Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/593505/SPI-Energy-Co-Ltd-Announces-Full-Repayment-of-Convertible-Promissory-Note

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
