SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Announces Full Repayment of Convertible Promissory Note

HONG KONG, CHINA and SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2020 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global provider of green energy solutions for business, residential, government, utility customers, and investors, today announced that it has fully repaid the Convertible Promissory Note made in favor of Iliad Research & Trading, L.P. (the "Investor").SPI Energy previously issued the Convertible Promissory Note in the principal amount of $1,331,500.00 (the "Note") to the Investor on May 28, 2019.

