Understanding that consumer expectations have drastically changed since the global COVID-19 outbreak, the initiative focuses on what guests now value most - a contactless hospitality experience throughout their stay, using tools such as the Rotana app or their own devices, and significantly enhanced cleaning and disinfection practices certified by leading water, hygiene and energy technologies and services provider, Ecolab.

The hospitality firm, which operates 69 properties across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and Turkey, has also partnered with SGS, the world's leading inspection, testing, verification and certification company, to monitor and verify cleanliness and hygiene procedures at every property.

Bolstered room-cleaning procedures that come with an "Unlock Your Safe Space" assurance for guests are a focal point of the Rotana Safe Space program and range from full disinfection processes using intense aerosol methods to strict chemical and thermal treatments for bed and bath linens.

Rotana has also rolled out a host of contactless services, from online check-in, check-out, menus and restaurant bookings to grab-and-go packaged food options and flexible room-cleaning options to make guests feel as comfortable as possible.

"The wellbeing of our guests is always our priority at Rotana, but unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures, so we have embraced the latest technology, boosted our employee training and strengthened our already stringent health and safety procedures to launch a new program that gives guests peace of mind throughout their stay."

"Rotana Stay Safe focuses on what is most important to guests right now - contactless experiences and services and robust cleaning and disinfection practices verified by global experts, providing them with reassurance that when they stay with us, they are safe in our care," said Guy Hutchinson, President and CEO of Rotana.

Highlights of the Rotana Stay Safe program include:

A contactless experience

Rotana has rolled out several new or adapted digital services, most of which can be accessed on guests' mobile devices and include the Rotana app:

Contactless self-check-in on arrival or use of pre-arrival online check-in

Contactless in-room dining and restaurant menus

Contactless services via the Rotana app for room and restaurant bookings, in-room requests and express check-out

Other contactless stay services include:

Restaurants offer a grab-and-go packaged food option

Room service is packaged and delivered with no human interaction

Guests can request flexible room cleaning times

In-room pick-up or delivery services with no human interaction

An enhanced approach to cleaning

Rotana's already strict cleaning and disinfection program has been significantly augmented, with the frequency of cleaning of all hotel areas increased and new aerosol disinfection treatments introduced at all hotels.

Rotana has partnered with Ecolab, a global leader in water, hygiene and energy technologies and services, to review, validate and enhance cleaning, disinfection and sanitization processes across all areas of its hotels, ensuring local, regional and international cleaning, health and safety standards are met.

The company's approach to guestroom cleaning and occupancy has been bolstered with several additional measures, inviting guests to "Unlock Your Safe Space" when they stay at a Rotana hotel. Rooms will undergo deep cleaning as well as a full disinfection process that includes the use of intense aerosol methods, focusing not only on high touch points, but ensuring an entirely safe space is delivered. All bedding feather items, mattress protectors, bed and bath linen will be removed and disinfected after each stay and will undergo chemical and thermal disinfection. Immediately following the completion of all protocols, rooms will be sealed, assuring guests that they will be the first to enter their "Safe Space".

Third-party certification

Rotana's new practices and products are certified by Rotana's partner, Ecolab. As part of the certification process, Ecolab is conducting monthly audits of the rooms, public areas, laundry and food and beverage outlets at all Rotana hotels, as well as providing extra training to Rotana's team of hotel professionals. The Ecolab products used are Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved locally and globally.

The hotel management company has also partnered with SGS, the world's leading inspection, testing, verification and certification company, to monitor and verify cleanliness and hygiene procedures at every property. Recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity in this field, SGS will provide assurance that we have implemented best practices in health and safety.

What guests can expect:

Colleagues:

All Rotana colleagues wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and practice strict hygiene protocols.

In public areas:

Self-parking instead of valet parking

Luggage disinfection upon arrival

Thermal screening (if applicable)

Hand sanitizer dispensers in all public areas and elevators

Social distancing measures

Increased cleaning frequency in public areas

In rooms:

Removal of all unnecessary amenities and lesser decorative items

All remaining amenities are replaced individually for each guest, following strict disinfection and sanitization

Minibar contents and glasses removed - guests to order when required

In restaurants:

New table set-up - cozy dining spaces, but more distance from other diners

A la carte menus only accessed through a QR code

Take-away and in-room dining service options with safe packaging

In hotel gyms:

Increased disinfection and cleaning of equipment

Machines moved to adhere to social distancing

At hotel pools:

Increased disinfection of sun chairs and tables

Stringent towel cleaning and handling methods

Rotana continues to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic as it evolves, both globally and in each market where it operates, and will review or adapt procedures accordingly and in line with advice and guidelines from official authorities.

