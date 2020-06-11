Ocorian to Host Discussion on Capital Markets Resilience and Path Ahead With Former Senior White House Advisor

LONDON, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocorian, a global leader in corporate and fiduciary services, fund administration and capital markets, is hosting an online debate on Thursday 18 June to discuss the adaptability and resilience of global capital markets following the world's lockdown. In this live video webinar, Todd Buchholz, renowned economist and former White House advisor, will join Ocorian's Regional Head of Americas and Global Capital Markets Service Line Leader, James Maitland as well as Sonal Patel, Managing Director, Head of Sales - Americas at Ocorian.

The panellists will discuss the global economic outlook and how regions are responding to the pandemic, while looking ahead to recovery and identifying segments for growth. They will also focus on the global capital market outlook including changes in merger and acquisition activity and consider if distressed debt is a threat or opportunity. There will be discussion on the path forward with stimulus packages, technical innovation and the digital divide.

To register for the webinar, which takes place on Thursday 18 June at 11.00 am EST / 4.00 pm BST, please visit https://www.ocorian.com/event/webinar-global-capital-markets-and-economic-outlook-todd-buchholz

As a frequent commentator on the state of the markets, Todd Buchholz brings his experience as a former White House director of economic policy; a managing director of the highly successful Tiger hedge fund and a Harvard economics teacher to the cutting edge of economics, fiscal politics, finance and business strategy. Todd Buchholz is a frequent guest on ABC News, PBS, and CBS; he recently hosted his own special on CNBC and has debated such luminaries in the field as Lester Thurow and Nobel Laureate Joseph Stiglitz.

James Maitland, Regional Head of Americas at Ocorian, said "The speed we are seeing key players in the market respond to the changing landscape whilst remaining true to their core investment ethos is impressive. I am looking forward to discussing the global economic outlook as well as the opportunities for Capital Markets with Todd Buchholz who is such a preeminent economist."

Ocorian is the seventh-largest corporate, funds and trust player in the world by revenue, managing over 17,000 structures on behalf of more than 8,000 clients. Ocorian provides fully compliant, tailored solutions that are individual to clients' needs, no matter where in the world they hold financial interests, or however they are structured.

About Ocorian

Ocorian is a global leader in corporate and fiduciary services, fund administration and capital markets. It has US$260bn in assets under administration and employs 1,250 professionals.

Supporting and protecting global investment is Ocorian's priority; it manages over 17,000 structures on behalf of 8,000 clients including financial institutions, large-scale international organisations and high-net-worth individuals.

Ocorian provides fully compliant, tailored solutions that are individual to clients' needs, no matter where in the world they hold financial interests, or however they are structured.

The group offers a full suite of corporate, fund and private client services across a network of 20 offices spanning all the world's financial hubs. Locations include Bermuda, BVI, Cayman, Guernsey, Hong Kong, Ireland, Isle of Man, Jersey, Luxembourg, Malta, Mauritius, Netherlands, Singapore, UAE and the UK, as well as a representative office in the US.

To find out more about Ocorian and its services, including regulatory information, visit www.ocorian.com