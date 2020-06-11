Synthace Ltd, the company behind Antha, the cloud-based software platform for automating and improving the success rate of biological processes, and the Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) announce a partnership to deepen the integration between Synthace's Antha software and Tecan's Te-Chrom automated chromatography system to unlock the full potential of miniaturized protein purification. The new combination of the Te-Chrom system with Antha that is currently under development and available to Early Access customers is expected to provide significant time and cost savings for bioprocessing labs.

Bioprocessing customers seek more flexible automation solutions

Currently, the miniaturization and parallelization capabilities of Tecan's liquid handling systems for purification allow customers to simultaneously explore a large number of factors while using minimal sample volumes from the bioreactor. The Te-Chrom system on Fluent and Freedom EVO automation platforms is the industry benchmark for this application, and completely eliminates manual processing steps for customers using RoboColumn systems and other compatible consumables.

To augment this solution for customers seeking to implement even more advanced purification workflows and Design of Experiments (DoE), Tecan and Synthace will focus on developing two transformative benefits. Firstly, the translation of sophisticated experimental designs into machine-readable instructions for automated equipment are designed to be made more flexible and less tedious, allowing customers to efficiently execute more ambitious experiments. Secondly, the aggregation and structuring of experimental data is designed to be automated to further reduce risk of human error and delays to scientific insight.

When available on the market, Tecan and Synthace customers will be able to run flexible, end-to-end, multiplexed purification workflows on Antha, enabling scientists to focus on 'what' they want to achieve, while the integrated software takes care of 'how' to implement the desired experiments.

On Friday 19 June, 3PM BST/4PM CET/9AM EDT/6AM PDT, Synthace will host a live online demo to showcase the key features of this new integration between Antha and the Te-Chrom system. Find out more at: synthace.com/purification-miniaturisation-tecan

A combination of best-in-class technologies to reduce time to market

Together, Tecan and Synthace will empower customers to plan, execute and track data for experiments on the Te-Chrom system more easily than if manually performed. Through Antha's intuitive user interface, customers will benefit from visual experimental design tools and detailed in silico experimental previews that are matched with the customer's Tecan liquid handling robot configurations. Antha will further augment the existing Te-Chrom system by automatically linking analytical data, sample metadata and experimental context, providing an end-to-end solution for customers.

Markus Gershater, Chief Science Officer at Synthace said "We are thrilled to collaborate with Tecan, a leader in providing best-in-class liquid handling technology solutions, to bring the acceleration and optimization of miniaturized purification processes to market. This collaboration will significantly improve ease of optimization and thereby reduce process development cycles for bioprocess scientists and engineers. We are excited to build a successful relationship with the Tecan team at such a critical juncture in the acceleration of bioprocessing. Together our teams will empower users to increase throughput, maximize productivity and save valuable time."

Dr. Rémi Magnan, Associate Director Cellomics Proteomics at Tecan added "We are pleased to join forces with Synthace to deliver synergies that provide additional value to our bioprocessing customers. This collaboration with Synthace, a leader in computer-aided biology, will further contribute to Tecan's already broad and growing digital offering across many application areas."

Disclaimers: The Te-Chrom system and the Antha software platform referenced in this press release are for research use only. RoboColumn is a registered trademark of Repligen Corporation, US.

About Synthace

Based in London, UK and Boston, US, Synthace is accelerating biological discovery optimisation through computer-aided biology. Our cloud software platform, Antha, empowers biologists by enabling them to flexibly program their lab automation without the need to code. The graphical user interface has been designed by biologists for biologists, intuitively enabling them to automate their whole experiment from planning to execution, data collection and analysis. Antha is the cornerstone of the lab of the future, seamlessly connecting the digital realm of data with the physical of lab automation and wet-lab biology, automatically collecting and structuring data to accelerate biological understanding. Synthace is unlocking the potential of biology for humankind and our environment. Synthace works with biopharmaceutical companies, and in 2016 was recognized by the World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer that is helping shape the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and in 2018 as a Cool Vendor by Gartner.

About Tecan

Tecan (www.tecan.com) is a leading global provider of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. The company specializes in the development, production and distribution of automation solutions for laboratories in the life sciences sector. Its clients include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, forensic and diagnostic laboratories. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments and components that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has manufacturing, research and development sites in both Europe and North America and maintains a sales and service network in 52 countries. In 2019, Tecan generated sales of CHF 637 million (USD 643 million; EUR 574 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).

