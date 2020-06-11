The global ENT devices market is expected to grow by USD 4.71 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200611005065/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global ENT Devices Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities influenced by COVID-19 pandemic Request free sample pages of the ENT devices market

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "ENT Devices Market Analysis Report by Product (Diagnostic ENT devices, Surgical ENT devices, Hearing implants, Voice prosthetics, and Nasal splints), Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-ent-devices-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the rising prevalence of ENT disorders. In addition, the growing geriatric population is anticipated to boost the growth of the ENT devices market.

Over the years, the prevalence of disorders related to ENT has increased significantly across the world. Several factors such as infections (as measles, mumps, and meningitis); exposure to excessive or prolonged noise, chronic otitis media; head/neck injuries; use of ototoxic medications such as certain types of chemotherapies and antibiotics; aging; and many others are increasing the prevalence of various ENT disorders. Globally, about one-third of the population over 65 years is affected by disabling hearing loss. This condition is highly prevalent across regions such as South Asia, APAC, and Sub-Saharan Africa. The increasing prevalence of such disorders is influencing the growth of the global ENT devices market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five ENT Devices Companies:

Cochlear Ltd.

Cochlear Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The company offers bone conduction implants and provides implantable hearing solutions.

Demant AS

Demant AS operates its business through segments such as Hearing Devices, Hearing Implants, and Diagnostics. The company offers hearing care solutions.

Johnson Johnson

Johnson Johnson operates its business through segments such as Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The company offers various ENT devices under its subsidiary company Acclarent Inc. Acclarent AERA Eustachian Tube Balloon Dilation System is one of its key offerings.

KARL STORZ SE Co. KG

KARL STORZ SE Co. KG operates its business through segments such as Human Medicine, Industrial, Veterinary Medicine, and Service. The company offers ENT devices for hearing problems.

Medtronic Plc

Medtronic Plc operates its business through segments such as Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group. The company offers the IPC System, which is a multispecialty surgical power console for removing soft tissue, hard tissue, and bone during ENT surgeries.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

ENT Devices Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Diagnostic ENT devices

Surgical ENT devices

Hearing implants

Voice prosthetics

Nasal splints

ENT Devices Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Healthcare Include:

Global ENT Disorder Treatment Market Global ENT disorder treatment market by geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW) and indication (rhinitis, sinusitis, otitis media, and tonsillitis).

Global ENT Laser Devices Market Global ENT laser devices market by product (gas lasers and solid and semiconductor-based lasers) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200611005065/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/