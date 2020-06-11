2021 AGENDA: VivaTech Will Be Back Stronger in Paris Next Year on June 17, 18 and 19

Following the cancellation of the 2020 edition due to the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis, the teams are already actively working on the 2021 edition

PARIS, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viva Technology confirms its return in 2021 in Paris, Porte de Versailles, in halls 1 and 2 as well as the Dôme de Paris. Europe's biggest startup and tech will have two days dedicated to professionals from the tech ecosystem on June 17 and 18, followed by a day open to the general public on June 19. The format that made the four previous editions a success will be enriched with new virtual experiences, ever more personalized and interactive, to be experienced from all over the world.

The fifth edition of VivaTech in 2021 promises to be a key international event in the context of the economic recovery, marked by the need to revive business and renew human ties. Since its creation, the event has fostered collaboration between a variety of innovative players and has helped startups accelerate their growth. More than ever, VivaTech's strength will be to bring together all the key players in the ecosystem to continue to innovate and accelerate the positive impact of technology on the economy and society. In addition, the VivaTech experience will be renewed and enriched with new digital experiences allowing everyone to discover new forms of interaction.

As Julie Ranty, Managing Director of VivaTech, reminds us: "For Maurice Lévy, Pierre Louette, Co-Presidents of VivaTech and myself, the next edition of VivaTech will be a great opportunity to put the power of innovation at the service of our society, to make it more inclusive and sustainable. This has been our mission since the creation of VivaTech and it is now more essential than ever. We will bring together, in a variety of formats, the world's most prominent tech leaders, thinkers, corporations, startups and investors to learn from this crisis, rethink business models and innovate collectively for the common good."

In the meantime, VivaTech and its partners continue to support the development of startups in this difficult context. The 2020 VivaTech Startup Challenges for collaboration between startups and large corporates have been maintained, allowing several hundred startups to get in touch with potential customers and partners to innovate together. The list of the more than 250 startups participating in these Challenges is available here. The LVMH Group will select the winner of the 4th edition of the LVMH Innovation Award at the start of July. Other focused initiatives include the Female Founder Challenge, organized with 50inTech and EY, to connect women entrepreneurs and investors (results on June 18) and the French IoT competition of La Poste to support the development of connected services with a positive impact.

About Viva Technology - Co-organized by Publicis Groupe and Groupe Les Echos, VivaTech is Europe's biggest startup and tech event. This international rendezvous is dedicated to the growth of startups, digital transformation and innovation. More than 124,000 visitors attended the fourth edition, an increase of more than 24% in one year. Viva Technology will build on this success and will bring together in 2021 startups, business leaders and executives, investors, academics, students and media from around the globe.

Press contact:

Léa Roos

+33-(0)1-44-82-45-49

vivatech@publicisconsultants.com