Cyren Ltd: Cyren Names New Chairman of the Board

Security Industry Veteran James Hamilton Replaces Lior Samuelson as Chairman

McLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2020 / Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN), a publicly traded cloud security vendor, announced today that James Hamilton has been appointed by the Cyren Board of Directors to serve as the company's next Chairman of the Board. He succeeds Lior Samuelson who has served as Cyren's Chairman since 2010.

Mr. Hamilton was elected to the Cyren Board in 2012, and was unanimously approved as the company's next Chairman. Mr. Hamilton has held senior leadership positions at several other public and private security and technology companies and has over 25 years of corporate governance experience. He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of VitalTech, an advanced biometric and healthcare analytics company. He previously held the positions of CEO and Chairman of Wedge Networks, a security solution company, and also served as the CEO of TippingPoint, an enterprise security and threat protection company which is now part of Trend Micro.

"It's an honor to be appointed as Chairman of the Board at Cyren," said Mr. Hamilton. "I have worked with the team for several years now and am impressed with the company's technology and potential. I would like to thank Lior for his many years of service to Cyren, both as CEO and Chairman." He continued, "Cyren has assembled a talented management team and Board, and we remain focused on growing the business and increasing value for shareholders."

Lior Samuelson commented, "I have known James for many years and am always pleased with the perspective he brings to running the business. James is a world-class executive and Cyren is lucky to have him serve as the company's next Chairman." Mr. Samuelson will remain as a Director on Cyren's Board.

About Cyren:

More than 1.3 billion users around the world rely on Cyren's cloud security solutions to protect them against cyber-attacks and data loss every day. Powered by the world's largest security cloud, Cyren (NASDAQ: CYRN) delivers fast time-to-protection with embedded threat detection, threat intelligence and email security solutions. Learn more at www.cyren.com.

