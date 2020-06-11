Advanced Wound Dressings Market to Rise at 4.3% CAGR Till 2027; Growing Demand for Efficient Wound Dressings to Fuel the Market: Fortune Business Insights

Key Companies Covered in the Advanced Wound Dressings Market Research Report are Mölnlycke Health Care AB, ConvaTec Inc., 3M, Derma Sciences Inc., Coloplast Corp, Smith & Nephew and other key market players

PUNE, India, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global advanced wound dressings market size is projected to reachUSD 9.02 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of diabetes and diabetic foot ulcer across the globe is expected to be the primary growth driver for this market, states Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled "Advanced Wound Dressings Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Alginate Dressings, Hydrogel Dressings, Film Dressings, Foam Dressings, Hydrocolloid Dressings, Antimicrobial Dressings, and Others), By Indication (Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Surgical Wounds, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare Settings, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027".

The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) estimates that diabetes affected over 460 million adults around the world in 2019 and forecasts that by 2045, this number will reach 700 million. The IDF further reports that 40 million to 60 million, or about 10-15% of the total number of diabetics worldwide, are afflicted by diabetic foot ulcers and other lower limb complications. These ulcers invariably lead to amputations, leading to a significant deterioration in the quality of life. Advanced wound dressings provide the necessary care for wound healing, which is the primary reason for their adoption among diabetics and doctors around the globe.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/advanced-wound-dressings-market-100384

According to the report, the value of the market stood at USD 6.45 billion in 2019. It also contains the following:

Unique intelligence on the factors driving the market growth;

Valuable insights into the challenges facing the market;

Thorough analysis of the competitive developments and regional dynamics of the market; and

Comprehensive evaluation of the individual market segments.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/advanced-wound-dressings-market-100384

Market Restraint

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak to Disrupt Market Growth

The acute global health crisis created by the coronavirus pandemic has led to a readjustment of priorities in healthcare facilities, with majority of hospitals and clinics diverting their attention and resources to COVID-19 patients. The immediate consequence of this has been on the treatment of patients with chronic conditions and complications associated with these conditions. For example, elective procedures such as those dealing with wound care have been inevitably postponed, while beds and other facilities in hospitals are being reserved for coronavirus patients.

As a result, the advanced wound dressings market growth has been temporarily disrupted. On the flip side, however, many patients and doctors are increasingly adopting telemedicine tools to seek and provide virtual remedies to chronic wounds, which will cushion the blow of the COVID-19 outbreak on the market.

Regional Analysis

North America to Exercise Tight Grip on Market Share; Europe to Register Stable Growth

At USD 2.52 billion, North America dominated the advanced wound dressings market share in 2019. The region is set to retain its hold on the market owing to high prevalence for diabetic foot ulcers, as per data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Moreover, favorable reimbursement policies and increasing R&D spending on medical devices are expected to further drive the market in the region.

In Europe, the European Wound Management Association (EWMA) estimates that approximately 1% to 2% of the population is afflicted by chronic wounds, which creates bright prospects for the market in the region. Lastly, the market in Asia-Pacific is slated to enjoy a period of substantial growth on account of rising prevalence of diabetes in the region and improving healthcare infrastructure.

Quick Buy - Advanced Wound Dressings Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100384

Competitive Landscape

Increasing Acquisitions and Collaborations to Make Competition Highly Charged

With the dual aims of strengthening market position and enlarging market share, key players in this market are strategically acquiring smaller firms and collaborating with competitors. As a result, the market is flooded with innovative products and solutions, which is enhancing its potential.

Industry Developments:

October 2019 : US-based 3M successfully acquired the Texas -based medical device company, Acelity, Inc. and its KCI subsidiaries around the world for an estimated value of USD 6.7 billion . The acquisition will enhance 3M's standing in the medical technology domain as the company will now be able to add Acelity's advanced wound care and specialized surgical solutions to its portfolio.

US-based successfully acquired the -based medical device company, Acelity, Inc. and its KCI subsidiaries around the world for an estimated value of . The acquisition will enhance 3M's standing in the medical technology domain as the company will now be able to add Acelity's advanced wound care and specialized surgical solutions to its portfolio. July 2019 : Integra LifeSciences, the US-based medical technology specialist, announced its collaboration with the AI-driven software for wound assessment and monitoring, Tissue Analytics. The partnership will combine Integra's expertise in wound care solutions and Tissue's superior digital products in clinical trial settings.

List of Companies Profiled in the Advanced Wound Dressings Market Report:

Mölnlycke Health Care AB ( Gothenburg, Sweden )

) ConvaTec Inc. ( England , U.K.)

, U.K.) 3M ( Minnesota , U.S)

( , U.S) Derma Sciences Inc. ( New Jersey , U.S.)

, U.S.) Coloplast Corp (Humlebaek, Denmark )

) Smith & Nephew ( London, U.K. )

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/advanced-wound-dressings-market-100384

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology



Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers



Market Restraints



Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Prevalence of Key Indications, 2019 (Key Countries)



Economic cost Burden, Chronic Wounds (Key Countries)



Key Mergers & Acquisitions



Pricing Analysis, Key Players, 2019



Overview: New Developments in Advanced Wound Dressings

Global Advanced Wound Dressings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Product



Alginate Dressings





Hydrogel Dressings





Film Dressings





Hydrocolloid Dressings





Antimicrobial Dressings





Foam Dressings





Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Indication



Diabetic Foot Ulcers





Pressure Ulcers





Surgical Wounds





Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By End User



Hospitals





Clinics





Home Care Settings





Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Region



North America





Europe





Asia Pacific





Latin America





Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued….!!!

Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/advanced-wound-dressings-market-100384

Have a Look at Related Reports:

Wound Care Devices Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT), Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT), Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy (ESWT)), Indication (Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Surgical Wounds), End Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care Settings) and Geography Forecast till 2025

Advanced Wound Care Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Advanced Wound Dressings, Wound Care Devices & Active Wound Care), Indication (Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Surgical Wounds, Others), End User and Geography Forecast till 2025

Active Wound Care Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Biological Skin Equivalents, Growth Factors, Biological Dressings), Indication (Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Lower Limb Ulcers), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care Settings) and Geography Forecast till 2025

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Device Type (Conventional NPWT, and Single-use NPWT), By Indication (Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Burns & Trauma, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare Settings, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Europe Compression Bandages Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Short Stretch Bandages, Long Stretch Bandages, Multilayer Compression Bandages), By Material (Polyster, Latex, Cotton, Others), By Application (Wound Management, Deep Vein Thrombosis, Lymphedema, Others), By End-user (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, Nursing Care Centers & Skilled Nursing Facilities, Home Care, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026

Pressure Ulcer Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Ulcer Type (Stage 1, Stage 2, Stage 3, Stage 4), By Product (Wound-care Dressings, Wound-care Devices, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Homecare Settings), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Regenerative Medicine Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product (Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy, Tissue Engineering, Platelet Rich Plasma), By Application (Orthopaedics, Wound Care, Oncology), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Clinics) & Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026

Compression Bandages Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Short Stretch Bandages, Long Stretch Bandages, Multilayer Compression Bandages), By Material (Polyester, Latex, Cotton, Others), By Application (Wound Management, Deep Vein Thrombosis, Lymphedema, Others), By End-user (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, Nursing Care Centers & Skilled Nursing Facilities, Home Care, Others) and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/advanced-wound-dressing-market-9102

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1179482/Advanced_Wound_Dressings_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902288/Fortune_Business_Insights_Logo.jpg