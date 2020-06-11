EXCHANGE NOTICE, JUNE 11, 2020 SHARES ORIOLA OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION A total of 1,379,000 A-shares converted into B-shares will be traded together with the old B-shares of Oriola Oyj as of June 12, 2020. Identifiers of Oriola Oyj's share: Trading code:OKDAV ISIN code: FI0009014344 Orderbook id: 35365 Number of shares: 53,748,313 Trading code: OKDBV ISIN code: FI0009014351 Orderbook id: 35366 Number of shares: 127,737,900 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260