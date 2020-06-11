In its trading update S&U confirmed the impact of COVID-19, particularly on its main Advantage motor finance business. With new transactions and collections running below normal levels and additional provisions currently being made, the group expects a significant impact on results this year. Aspen property bridging has been affected by lower activity but has seen more positive indicators recently. The group is taking a prudent approach to new lending, but cash generation has left good headroom to respond once conditions begin to improve.

