New program analyzes key less-than-truckload and truckload carrier metrics in Europe, North America and Latin America to provide greater insight into carrier performance

project44, the global leader in advanced visibility for shippers and logistics service providers, today announced the industry's first Global Preferred Carriers Program. This program evaluates and recognizes through a monthly published list less-than-truckload (LTL) and truckload carriers in the project44 network that have demonstrated excellence in performance, consistency, delivery of high-fidelity data and shipment visibility across multiple loads.

Through this program, global retailers, manufacturers and distributors can benefit from more predictable and higher service levels and increased network stability. Preferred carriers have the advantage of gaining additional business opportunities from over 300 enterprise customers, representing $57B of managed freight, and more strategic, multiyear relationships?.

"Markets will always have their ups and downs, and we have to stay agile and productive regardless. Real-time visibility empowers us to add more value to our customers by keeping their costs consistent and shipments predictable," said Bartlomiej Wedzikowski of Wedzikowski Transport, a leading European truckload carrier headquartered in Poland. "We're confident that our standing in project44's Preferred Carriers list will send a direct signal to our customers that we are committed to their business success."

project44 Preferred Carriers include 9 LTL carriers in North America and 320 truckload carriers, including Top200 in Europe, Top100 in North America, and Top20 in Latin America. Each of these 329 carriers demonstrated best in class performance levels and exceeded their customers' expectations for real-time visibility.

Those included on the list are awarded with the tracking compliance badge representing that a particular carrier has met project44's rigorous tracking standards, including high tracking percentages across multiple loads, consistent delivery of high-fidelity data, and commitment to real-time shipment visibility. Some of the pioneering carriers reaching Preferred status in May include Saia and Averitt Express on the LTL list and DSV and CR England on the truckload list.

"project44 enables LTL carriers to eliminate manual processes and increase efficiency," said Marek Bella, leader of Europe Carrier Operations at project44. "Our data shows that truckload carriers visible on the project44 network are four times more likely to win freight and new customers."

"We're very proud to be recognized as a project44 Preferred Carrier. Capacity is tight, and trucking conditions have been changed dramatically and rapidly," said Wendi Fitzsimmons, Project and IT Manager at Volpe Dedicated, a North American carrier with nearly 100 years of truckload experience. "With a streamlined data sharing process, we were able to provide a competitive customer experience by balancing pricing and on-time delivery. As a result, we're equipped to bypass transactional interactions and invest our resources in building long-term strategic partnerships with our customers."

"Our customer's experience is central to our roadmap and DNA," said Tommy Barnes, Head of Global Network Partnerships at project44. "By introducing the first global Preferred Carriers program, we want to help the entire transportation ecosystem drive more operational efficiencies and delivery excellence within the entire supply chain."

To usher in a new era of trust and predictability, project44 has built the most expansive multimodal network, five times larger than any other visibility provider. With the recent launch of the industry's first and only unified multimodal visibility offering, frictionless collaboration and fast time to value has become a reality.

