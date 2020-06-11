Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200611005121/en/

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- UnitedHealth Group Recognized by Points of Light as One of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the United States Source: UnitedHealth Group

TORONTO -- Facedrive Foods Mobile Application to Become Available for Partnering Restaurants and Drivers Source: Facedrive Inc.

CHICAGO -- Kemper Announces $500,000 Donation to National Urban League to Fight Racial Injustice Source: Kemper Corporation

CAMP HILL, Pa. -- Rite Aid's 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report Showcases Rapid Progress Source: Rite Aid Corporation

RYE BROOK, N.Y. -- Xylem reports broad sustainability advances, beats greenhouse gas reduction target by more than 40% Source: Xylem Inc.

PARIS -- Teleperformance Earns Great Place to Work Certification in Malaysia Source: Teleperformance SE

ARLINGTON, Va. -- CACI Awarded $1.5 Billion Contract to Provide Transport and Cybersecurity Services to National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Source: CACI International Inc

TORONTO -- Facedrive Health releases "TraceSCAN" Privacy White Paper in collaboration with MT>Ventures Source: Facedrive Inc.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. -- Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association Commissions First Research Project Source: Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Humana Announces Support for Louisville to Help Rebuild and Unite City Source: Humana Inc.

TORONTO -- Facedrive Health Receives Media Coverage for COVID-19 Contact Tracing App "TraceSCAN" Source: Facedrive Inc.

DENVER -- Newmont Publishes 2019 Sustainability Report Source: Newmont Corporation

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- AlphaNet Announces New Appointment to the Board of Directors Source: AlphaNet

AUSTIN, Texas -- Environmental, Social, and Governance is a Priority at American Campus Communities Source: American Campus Communities

TORONTO -- Facedrive Announces Update on its Upcoming Filings Source: Facedrive Inc.

GREENFIELD, Ind. -- Elanco Helps More Than 1.4 Million Households and 293 Communities Become More Food Secure, Nearly Tripling Goal Source: Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

TORONTO -- Facedrive Health's Contact Tracing Platform, "TraceSCAN" to Help Mitigate and Forecast Future COVID-19 Outbreaks Source: Facedrive Inc.

MILWAUKEE -- United Health Foundation Commits $2.5 Million to Establish Behavioral Health Crisis Team in Children's Wisconsin Emergency Department Source: United Health Foundation

MINNEAPOLIS -- Xcel Energy ramps up commitment to communities, customers during COVID-19 crisis Source: Xcel Energy

NEW YORK -- Morgan Stanley Sustainable Signals: Asset Owners See Sustainability as Core to Future of Investing Source: Morgan Stanley

MILWAUKEE -- Rockwell Automation Issues 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report and Launches New Online Hub for Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Content Source: Rockwell Automation, Inc.

ATLANTA -- The Aliera Companies Donates Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Source: The Aliera Companies

MILWAUKEE -- Rexnord Corporation Launches New Corporate Social Responsibility Website and Report Source: Rexnord Corporation

About Business Wire

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in news release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and marketing professionals rely on Business Wire for secure and accurate distribution of market-moving news and multimedia. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals, and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented NX Network. Business Wire has 18 newsrooms worldwide to meet the needs of communications professionals and news media.

Learn more at www.businesswire.com. Follow us on Twitter @businesswire.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200611005121/en/

Contacts:

Business Wire

Matt VanTassel, 212-752-9600