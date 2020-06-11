MCTC Holdings, Inc: Cannabis Global Extends and Expands Project Varin to Include Cannabinol (CBN)

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2020 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCTC) ("Cannabis Global" or the "Company"), a cannabinoid and hemp extract science-forward company developing infusion and delivery technologies, is pleased to announce the expansion of its Project Varin research and development effort to include Cannabinol (CBN), under the umbrella of patent-pending polymeric nanoparticle and nanofiber technologies developed for Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THC-V).

The first stage of Project Varin produced high load particles of pure THC-V, allowing the Company to now move into production of commercial quantities. As part of this second phase, CBN has been added to the production protocol.

"The addition of CBN to the Project Varin production schedule is an important test of our internally developed technologies," commented Arman Tabatabaei, CEO of the Company. "We believe the production parameters developed for THC-V will apply to CBN and other manufactured cannabinoids and we will be testing this premise on our currently scheduled manufacturing run. This will be an important test of the flexibility of our manufacturing process and if successful should allow us low cost leadership over a variety of rare cannabinoids."

Cannabinol is found in trace amounts in hemp plants and is often found in aged hemp. Unlike most cannabinoids, CBN does not stem directly from cannabinol (CBN), but occurs as cannabis is exposed to air or ultraviolet light for an extended period of time. While not as rare or as difficult to obtain as THC-V, CBN is still priced at a significant premium to more commonly found cannabinoids, such as CBD. Therefore, the production of high load polymeric nanoparticles based on the Company technologies could yield considerable flexibility and cost savings relative to the formulation of new cannabinoid products.

Mr. Tabatabaei continued, "We are committed to maintaining a leadership position in this area that will extend beyond core technologies and into the product arena. A successful test of CBN via our manufacturing processes will allow us to create new CBN products to complement our THC-V tea and coffee line, which is currently in pre-release testing with customers. As we have previously indicated, we believe our manufacturing techniques will yield a low-cost manufacturing position, while also setting the standard for product purity."

THC-V and CBN are not scheduled at the federal level. The Company's THC-V products contain zero tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), far below the acceptable federal level of 0.3%, and zero heavy metals, pesticide and herbicide residues, nitrates and other impurities that are contained in most cannabis and hemp products. The Company's products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and are not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 18. The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. Please consult your health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product.

Product and technology developments were a result of the Company's Project Varin, which was implemented last year to invent new manufacturing and infusion technologies for rare cannabinoids, such as THC-V and CBN. The Company plans to utilize the developed technologies in similar applications for other rare cannabinoids.

About Cannabis Global, Inc.

Cannabis Global, Inc., formerly known as MCTC Holdings, Inc., is a fully audited and reporting Company with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, trading with the stock symbol MCTC. The Company is an emerging force in the area of cannabinoid sciences and highly bioavailable hemp and cannabis infusion technologies. The Company does not engage in the production, distribution, or sales of any controlled substances, including marijuana. The Company has an actively growing portfolio of intellectual property having filed six patents in the areas of cannabinoid delivery systems and cannabinoid polymeric nanoparticles. The Company markets its consumer products under the Hemp You Can Feel brand name. Cannabis Global launched its Project Varin early in 2020, to develop new delivery methods for rare cannabinoid Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THC-V) and to develop products based on this cannabinoid.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-k, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

