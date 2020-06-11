OCTOPUS Systems offers solutions for smart and safe cities of the future. Through orchestrating a wide array of systems and databases, cities can now be managed from one central brain

OCTOPUS Systems (https://octopus-app.com/), the integrated command and control platform, announces it has been selected as the winner of New Product Innovation Award by Frost Sullivan, a leader in global research and consulting solutions.

Coordinating conventional systems requires making sense of several different analyses, extending the time needed to produce an adequate response. OCTOPUS Systems tackles that challenge with its proven command and control system that amalgamates information from various sources, enabling better situational awareness through a convergence of cyber and physical security systems.

The OCTOPUS command and control system integrates many different systems into one brain. This technology is now the foundation for a new smart city solution. The platform enables cities to drastically improve efficiency, safety, and security, leading to a smaller carbon footprint and reduced operational expenditures. Furthermore, through operationalizing Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, the system reduces human error and manpower redundancy. The system will identify, for example, when components need updating, a light bulb needs switching, or something malfunctions. The OCTOPUS Platform also communicates with essential staff in the city, such as first responders, and processes information about criminal acts, cyber-attacks, weather events, and terrorism.

OCTOPUS Systems's new smart city platform integrates with more than 350 infrastructure, safety, security, and communications systems. It is compatible with different types of sensors and databases, making it an ideal, adjustable solution for any city, irrespective of how far along they are on their smart city journey.

Frost Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies that have exhibited exemplary achievements in strategies and processes. Frost Sullivan states that "Innovation is about finding a productive outlet for creativity-for consistently translating ideas into high-quality products that have a profound impact on the customer."

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition," says Tal Bar Or, CEO of OCTOPUS Systems." As governments and municipalities work to address the increased need of integrating innovative solutions in their cities for the future, we are excited to provide a comprehensive, holistic, and augmented view of all the systems a city needs."

About OCTOPUS Systems

OCTOPUS offers a customizable integrated command and control platform which allows organizations to efficiently manage all assets, technologies, manpower, procedures, and compliance in emergency situations, from one centralized database. The system allows for a holistic, 360º-view, of security events, with more than 350 integration possibilities of physical and IT devices. OCTOPUS Systems is currently employed by more than 300 big organizations spanning more than 27 countries. For more information, visit https://octopus-app.com/.

