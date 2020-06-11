Researchers in Kenya say the geomagnetic field could reduce solar panel conversion efficiency 0.21% between the equator and a 50-degree latitude. Their analysis showed the complex magnetic field can determine increases in module fill factor and falls in maximum power.Researchers at the Multimedia University of Kenya have claimed the Earth's magnetic field affects solar panel performance in the same manner fields from power lines, transformers and other electrical equipment can. The Kenyan group analyzed the performance of a multicrystalline solar panel influenced by a static magnetic field they ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...