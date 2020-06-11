Navion Capital Inc.: Navion Announces Update Business News from Proposed Qualifying Transaction Target, Daizee Diapers Corp.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2020 / NAVION CAPITAL INC. (TSXV:NAVN.P) (the "Corporation"), a capital pool company, is pleased to announce news release from proposed Qualifying Transaction target (as disclosed in the Corporation's April 23, 2020 press release), Daizee Diapers.

Daizee Looks to Close the Timeframe for e-Commerce Shipping to New Customers of its Hybrid Diaper in the UK and Western Europe with New Warehousing and Fulfillment Partnership

VANCOUVER, BC / JUNE 10, 2020 / DAIZEE DIAPERS CORP. (the "Company"), Daizee Diapers Corp., the leading maker of the patented Hybrid Diaper, and Swindon, UK-based Omni Channel Platform Ltd. (OCF), a leading provider of technology driven fulfillment with reach across the UK and Europe, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), describing a mutual plan for collaboration between the two companies.

"Daizee Diapers and Omni Channel Platform Ltd. (OCF) are gearing up to make big strides across the e-Commerce baby care market in the UK and Europe. Our Hybrid Diaper, or Hybrid Nappy as it known in the UK, brings a unique value added proposition to parents and their babies and the companies we work with to get this unique brand to market," said Matthew Keddy, CEO of Daizee Diapers. "We are looking forward to collaborating with OCF in the MOU framework to expand into new e-Commerce markets, where according to Statista the baby care market in the UK is valued at US$1BN (£838M)."

The MOU outlines the common framework between both organizations to provide clear cooperation, defining bridging between protocols while leveraging the strengths of both companies. The MOU was entered into on June 8, 2020.

"We are pleased that we can bring our proven omni channel expertise in the UK and European e- Commerce fulfilment markets to this new partnership," said Mark O'Connor, co-Founder at OCF. "In partnering with Daizee we are committed to this new business development, and we are confident that OCF's fast and flexible supply chain solutions will deliver consistent and agile results."

According to market research firm eMarketer, the UK e-Commerce market is the third largest, and accounted for $141B (£109B) in 2019, behind China and America. And with cross border e-Commerce sales up 277% per year, online e-Commerce sales, marketing and fulfilment need to increasingly take place closer to the end-user or buyer.

About Omni Channel Fulfillment Ltd.

Omni Channel Fulfillment Ltd. (OCF) is leader in supply chain and e-Commerce fulfillment. We provide outsourced omni channel warehouse and logistics services with reach throughout the UK and Europe to deliver supply chain execution for our customers.

OCF's mission is to be an award winning and competitive innovator in supply chain fulfillment, positively contributing to the economy and delighting our customers every day. For more information, please visit www.omnichannelfulfilment.com.

All information contained in this news release with respect to the Corporation, Daizee and its subsidiaries was supplied by the parties, respectively, for inclusion herein, and each party and its directors and officers have relied on the other party for any information concerning the other party.

