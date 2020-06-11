OPTEC International, Inc. to Launch "OPTEC Rover" Commercial UVC Disinfecting & Sanitization Products on Friday June 12th, 2020

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2020 / OPTEC International, Inc., (OTC PINK:OPTI) today announced the Company will be introducing the OPTEC "Rover" Commercial UVC line of Disinfecting & Sanitization products on Friday, June 12th 2020, simultaneously with the launch of the new www.optecuvc.com website.

The Company's recent introduction of the new UVC-LED disinfecting "iWand" personal disinfection and sterilization germicidal scanner for personal use protection equipment (PPE) for the California region has escalated to increased interest and requests for the company's commercial versions of the non-chemical disinfecting and sterilization equipment. The Company has the same exclusive distribution agreement for California initially with the opportunity to expand the agreement to additional states and regions as the demand intensifies.

The "OPTEC Rover" commercial version UVC-LED rays can disinfect and sanitize an entire room area from wall to wall and floor to ceiling entirely in a single treatment within a matter of minutes whereas current wiping and spray solutions only penetrate the actual wiped or sprayed areas." The OPTEC Rover" is a fast, convenient non-chemical solution for a multitude of commercial sectors, including banks, gyms, schools, office buildings, retail stores, malls, hotels, cruise ships and almost any location requiring frequent cleansing. The "OPTEC Rover" has the ability to disinfect and sanitize at a rate of 1,000 square feet in 15 minutes. Models that cover larger areas are currently in design and development.

OPTEC International, Inc. announced both the "iWand" and "Rover" products will be available for purchase and distribution this month. The actual ready to ship dates will be published on the Company's website.

About UVC-LED

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CU54kKJf1h8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xQTuVsaBEKI

https://media.ies.org/docs/standards/IES-CR-2-20-V1-6d.pdf

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S016609340400179X

Safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Opti, OPTEC or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements.

