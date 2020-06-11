R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Result of AGM 11-Jun-2020 / 13:20 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC Annual General Meeting of R.E.A. Holdings plc (the "company") All the resolutions set out in the notice of the company's annual general meeting dated 11 June 2020 were duly passed at the annual general meeting held today. A total of 43,818,029 ordinary shares in the company (excluding 132,500 ordinary shares held in treasury) and 72,000,000 cumulative 9% preference shares were eligible to vote at the annual general meeting with each share carrying one vote on a poll. Proxies in respect of both ordinary and preference shares were received for use in connection with the annual general meeting with the following instructions (treating proxies giving discretion to the chairman as a "for" instruction): Ordinary Votes For Votes Votes Votes resolutions (except where stated otherwise) (including Discretion Against Withheld Chairman's discretion) Third Party 1 To receive the 48,968,032 - 129,371 - company's annual accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 2 To approve the 48,688,552 - 408,851 - directors' remuneration report for the year ended 31 December 2019 3 To re-elect 48,688,788 408,615 - David Blackett as a director 4 To re-elect 48,688,852 - 408,551 - Irene Chia as a director 5 To re-elect 48,688,852 - 408,551 - Carol Gysin as a director 6 To re-elect 48,688,852 - 408,551 - John Oakley as a director 7 To re-elect 48,688,852 - 408,551 - Richard Robinow as a director 8 To re-elect 48,688,852 - 408,551 - Rizal Satar as a director 9 To re-elect 48,688,788 - 408,615 - Michael St Clair-George as a director 10 To appoint MHA 48,688,852 - 408,551 - McIntyre Hudson as auditor 11 To authorise 48,688,852 - 408,551 - the audit committee to determine and approve the remuneration of the auditor 12 To authorise 48,968,032 - 129,371 - the company to make market purchases of any of its ordinary shares 13 To authorise 48,688,852 - 408,551 - the directors to allot ordinary shares 14 To authorise 48,688,452 - 408,951 - the directors to allot preference shares 15 To authorise 48,688,852 - 408,551 - the disapplication of pre-emption rights (Special Resolution) 16 To adopt new 48,688,452 - 408,350 601 articles of association (Special Resolution) 17 To authorise 48,688,852 - 129,371 279,180 the calling of general meetings on 14 days' notice (Special Resolution) ISIN: GB0002349065 Category Code: RAG TIDM: RE. LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150 Sequence No.: 69348 EQS News ID: 1068487 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 11, 2020 08:20 ET (12:20 GMT)