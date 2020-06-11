ÓSKARE CAPITAL SAS today launches ÓSKARE Fund I together with cannabinoid industry veteran Bruce Linton. The EU based fund targets next generation cannabinoid therapies and related industry infrastructure, leveraging the expertise and track record of the founding team in medicine, engineering, chemistry, venture capital, and intellectual property.

"Based on my partnership with the ÓSKARE CAPITAL team over the last 9 months, I am convinced that Europe has the optimal regulatory and research environment to build the future key players in the global medical cannabinoid industry," said Bruce Linton, Co-founder and non- Executive Chairman, ÓSKARE CAPITAL, and former CEO and Founder, Canopy Growth. "The ÓSKARE CAPITAL team's strong scientific background and proven track record in pharma, venture capital and IP protection leverages proprietary deal flow and knowledge of the ecosystem to be successful".

The fund will invest in a diversified portfolio of companies with disruptive technology and strong barriers to entry. The team is supported by a highly experienced senior advisory board (https://oskarecapital.com/team/) that provides critical expertise and expands its network. ÓSKARE Fund I is ESG compatible.

Medical grade cannabinoid-based products are already approved and used in Europe to treat conditions such as epilepsy, multiple sclerosis and chronic pain. Now the science and the medical community are driving opportunities in human as well as animal health and wellness.

The team at ÓSKARE CAPITAL has access to leading research teams and companies that have identified new cannabinoid molecules and formulations with therapeutic potential for medical conditions such as anxiety and depression, cancer, autism, ADHD, cardiovascular and inflammatory skin conditions, among others. The fund will invest in the entire value chain as well as look to valorise hemp and cannabis biomass for new sustainable material applications.

The team has already performed a first investment in Denmark's Octarine Bio.

Innovation and R&D are at the core of EU and UK value generation and core to the Fund opportunity. Cannabinoids will disrupt global markets from food to pharma and ÓSKARE CAPITAL will be the early investor on this wave.

About ÓSKARE CAPITAL SAS oskarecapital.com

ÓSKARE CAPITAL SAS is a French company which has the French status of CIF (Financial Investment Advisor), ORIAS number 20001206 and regulated by the AMF.

About ÓSKARE FUND I

ÓSKARE Fund I, advised by ÓSKARE CAPITAL SAS, is set up so that investors can readily access innovative opportunities in this space with the protection and transparency an AIFM compatible fund provides. Regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland, Crossroads Capital Management Limited will act as an alternative investment fund manager.

About Crossroads Capital Management Limited - www.crossroadscapital.ie

Crossroads Capital Management Limited, majority owned by Hauck Aufhäuser Fund Services S.A., is authorised and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland as a UCITS management company and alternative investment fund manager (AIFM).

This press release is not a marketing communication in the European Union member states or non-member states. This press release is not an offer of securities, products, instruments or services for sale in the United States. We do not make representation that information presented is appropriate for use in all jurisdictions.

