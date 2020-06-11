Coronavirus Increases Pressure on Clinical Trials, Beroe Analysis

RALEIGH, North Carolina, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on industries and supply chains across the world; spurring some while constraining others. Currently, there are 1621 clinical trials related to COVID-19 whereas non-COVID trials have slowed down, according to Beroe Inc, a procurement intelligence firm.

Top Pharma companies to support the pandemic are working on vaccines, devices, scanning repurposing, RNA based treatments, cell-based therapies, antivirals, and antibodies. Major Pharma companies have changed their R&D plans through delays in site activation and delays in patient recruitment, to focus on COVID-19.

At a regional level, Europe currently has the maximum number of clinical trials underway for COVID-19, with a total of 628 trials, followed by North America with 383, Asia with 171, the Middle East with 83, Africa with 56, LATAM with 48, and Australia with 10. Oxford has engaged with 7 manufacturers across Europe, India and China to mass produce its Adenovirus based vaccine ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, a few million of which are expected to become available by September 2020.

Vaccines developing under the genetic engineering model have gained traction due to the pandemic scenario, where the genome of the virus is captured and a blueprint is made of RNA or DNA or Adenovirus which hold genetic instructions. This model of vaccine has existed for more than 3 decades, but only in labs. This process doesn't consume time and can be produced at a faster pace. Companies would prefer to work with remote healthcare monitoring and tele-health devices, thereby pharma could cut down cost on unnecessary COVID visits to sites and hospitals

There has been an improved adherence of EHR'and other databases, as patients and HCPs prefer remote and electronic trials. This indirectly helps pharma access to authentic patient data Operation of the labs are hindered which causes a significant delay in trial and testing timelines. Sample transport and investigator support is suffering a setback. However virtual tools and technology support enables a better situation to pharma companies. Trial results are impacted thus increasing clinical trial failures.

Key Findings:

As a result of the focus on COVID-19 trials, there has been a significant decrease in average number of patient enrolment in other therapeutic areas. A year on year difference in clinical testing for other therapeutic areas has been noticed with 80.5 percent in Endocrine, 69.7 percent in Cardiovascular, 68.5 percent in CNS, and 64 percent in Dermatology.

The FDA has mandated faster regulatory approval at every stage of trial for the COVID outbreak, raising questions in the industry as to why this cannot be the norm.

Due to quarantine of some of the staff themselves being exposed to the virus, hospitals are facing shortage in terms of nurses, physicians and other staff to conduct clinical trials.

The U.S. government's BARDA has pledged U.S.D 483 million to the development of the Moderna's mRNA-1273 vaccine.

Influenza antiviral drug Avigan (favipiravir) will be tested in phase III trials to evaluate safety and efficacy of the drug for COVID-19 patients.

Regeneron-Sanofi's rheumatoid arthritis drug is under trial for COVID-19, based on results from a similar inhibitor showing drastic reduction in fever and 75 percent of patients' reduced need of oxygen support.

The research methodology adopted for the report included:

Experts with twenty years of domain experience

Interaction with buyers

Inputs from supply chain partners

Top pharma companies are working on several vaccines for COVID-19 that are in various phases of clinical trials. In phase III currently there are Gilead, working on Treatment targeting Remdesivir, Abbvie, working on Treatment targeting Lopinavir/itonavir combination, Roche (Chugai), working on Treatment targeting Actemra, and Novartis, working on Treatment targeting Jakavi (ruxolitinib). INOVIO is in Phase II of MERS Vaccine (related Coronavirus) using DNA, helping design a DNA vaccine for COVID-19 within a few hours from the release of the virus's genetic sequence by Chinese scientists.

The report also includes:

Market Analysis:

Clinical Trials Update - COVID-19

Regional Clinical Trials

Drug Repositioning

COVID-19 Vaccines

Genetic Engineering

Vaccines in Clinical Trial Phase

Impact Analysis:

Lack of Staff

Faster Trial Approval Norms

Use of Real World Evidences

Tele-Health Approach

Delay in Testing and Transportation of Samples

Impact on Other Clinical Trials

Supplier Analysis:

Top Players

COVID Measures

