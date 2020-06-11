First Light Capital Corp: First Light Capital Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2020 / First Light Capital Corp. ("First Light" or the "Company") (TSX.V:XYZ.P) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") consisting of the sale of up to 14,150,000 common shares (each, a "Share") at a price of $0.10 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,415,000.

The Company expects to use the proceeds from the Offering for the purpose of identifying and evaluating assets or businesses suitable for a Qualifying Transaction (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange")), and for the costs of obtaining any approvals required for a Qualifying Transaction.

Finder's fees may be payable in connection with the Offering in accordance with the policies of the Exchange.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after closing of the Offering. Completion of the Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all regulatory approvals, including approval of the Exchange.

None of the securities to be issued in connection with the Offering will be or have been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release is being issued pursuant to Rule 135c of the 1933 Act and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities, in any state where such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT:

James Currie

Chief Executive Officer and director

Tel: 604-569-2209

SOURCE: First Light Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/593569/First-Light-Capital-Announces-Non-Brokered-Private-Placement