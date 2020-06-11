Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems brings to you comprehensive insights into the top benefits of customer analytics for the banking industry in its recent article.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200611005341/en/

What's in it for you?

Understand customer analytics is renovating the banking industry

Gain insights into factors driving innovation in banking customer analytics

Gauge your capabilities and ability to innovate in a dynamic environment like BFSI

Talk to our analytics experts to learn more about use cases of customer analytics in the banking industry.

For banking and financial service providers to succeed in today's complex business scenario, it's important and necessary to understand the needs and expectations of their customer base. Both the internal and external data sources associated with the banking and financial industry can be of great importance in product development and customer communication. This data can be further analyzed by leveraging customer analytics solutions to understand the customer expectation and need at a granular level. Banking industry players must have a strong customer segmentation policy to develop new product offerings to meet customer expectations.

Request a FREE proposal to know more about how customer analytics can help banking and financial services providers to develop new product offerings and tackle upcoming threats.

According to Quantzig's customer analytics experts, "We believe that leveraging customer analytics solutions can help banking industry players to analyze customer behavior and develop suitable offerings to meet their needs."

How can customer analytics help banking services?

1: Offers in-depth customer insights

Most of the banking and financial services providers are keen to gain granular insights on current and upcoming requirements of their customers. However behavioral insights are gaining importance as the preference of product usage has now become more differentiated.

2: Managing customer experience

Using customer analytics for managing customer experience, helps banking and financial services providers in delivering personalized, interactions that assists customers with their daily financial needs. Moreover, customer analytics enables the real-time delivery of product or service offerings at the right time, which enhances the customer experience.

3: Managing risks in banking and financial sector

Customer analytics in the banking sector is mostly used in curtailing risks and fraud management. The applications of customer analytics have expanded beyond providing purchase insights. It can also help in providing details on transaction patterns and even social media interactions. The integration of structured and unstructured data in banking services can also be leveraged for traditional risk management including pricing decisions.

4: Enhances marketing efforts

From the very beginning customer analytics in banking and financial sector has been used in devising marketing strategies. The potential of customer analytics to draw customer insights helps organizations to design their marketing communication. Banking and financial services providers now can make unique offers based on available customer data. This helps banking services providers to improve the efficiency of marketing spending and improve sales.

Looking for solutions to help you identify customer needs and preferences?Book a FREE solution demo to know more about our customer analytics solutions portfolio.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200611005341/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us