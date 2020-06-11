Quantzig, a premier analytics services provider, today announced the addition of a new article 'Is Competitor Analytics the New Recipe for CPG Success? ' to its article series that analyzes the role of customer analytics in CPG.

The CPG industry is rife with new opportunities for business leaders who are ready to embrace analytics to drive change. It's no surprise that more and more CPG companies are expanding analytical investments to tap into new market opportunities. But considering today's competitive business scenario, gaining a holistic view of the competitive landscape has never been more crucial for CPG companies. Analyzing the competitors' strategies can help businesses to better understand their competitors, their product portfolio, and marketing strategies, which may reveal new growth opportunities. Though not a business mandate, analyzing your competitors' strategies can help you achieve your goals by connecting with customers and understanding their needs.

Competitor Analytics Value Proposition for the CPG Industry

Proactive identification of new opportunity areas

AI-powered competitor price tracking solutions to monitor and track competitors' pricing strategies

Advanced social listening solutions to monitor and track brand mentions and customer interactions

At Quantzig, we analyze the current business scenario using real-time dashboards to help CPG companies operate more efficiently. Our ability to help performance-driven organizations realize their strategic and operational goals within a short span using data-driven insights has helped us gain a leading edge in the analytics industry. Whether you're a data-savvy, well-established CPG company or a relatively new, mid-sized firm with a partial understanding of the power of data, we can help you leverage competitor analytics solutions to help you achieve your business goals. We offer end-to-end competitor tracking solutions including competitor price monitoring, competitive price optimization, competitor analysis, distribution assessments, and product portfolio monitoring.

"Our comprehensive portfolio of competitor analytics solutions focuses on helping clients analyze the competitive landscape to make effective pricing decisions for higher revenue and ROI" says a competitor analytics expert at Quantzig.

Benefits of Competitor Analytics

1: Real-time competitor price monitoring

2: Competitive price optimization

3: Product portfolio tracking

As CPG companies grow and evolve, there is a pressing need to refine their business strategies and pricing tactics to ensure they are in-line with market developments. Competitor analytics has now turned out to be a critical disruptor that is expected to have a profound impact on the growth of CPG companies as they prepare to recover and thrive in the 'new normal'.

