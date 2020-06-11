Barclays announces the appointment of Georgi Balinov as Head of Global Technology Payments Banking. Mr. Balinov will be based in New York, and will report to Marco Valla, Global Head of Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT) Banking at Barclays.

Mr. Balinov joins Barclays with over fifteen years of experience in banking, most recently as Head of FinTech Americas within the Financial Institutions Group at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. In this role he was responsible for financial technology investment banking coverage across the payments, financial software and data sectors. Mr. Balinov has been involved in the origination, structuring and execution of M&A deals and capital raises for clients across all financial technology sectors. He has led multiple advisory and capital raise transactions for clients including Visa, Blackhawk Network, bill.com, nCino, Evertec, Euronet, Verisk, Nasdaq, and IHS Markit.

"Georgi has an outstanding track record of performance, and deep relationships with key players across the technology payments space, a critical area of investment for our Technology franchise," said Laurence Braham, Global Head of Technology Banking at Barclays. "His extensive transaction experience and proven leadership capabilities will further enhance our capacity to provide first-class strategic advice and execution services, and will in turn generate considerable value for our clients."

"Georgi's appointment is further evidence of Barclays' steadfast commitment to operating a top tier TMT franchise," added Marco Valla, Global Head of TMT Banking at Barclays. "His addition to the team will enable us to further build upon our existing critical relationships across the technology payments spectrum, and will accelerate the already strong momentum in our TMT Banking Group."

